JSD Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Pretoria
Projects

    • VCC Estate, JSD Interiors JSD Interiors Modern kitchen Wood Grey
    VCC Estate, JSD Interiors JSD Interiors Modern living room Marble White
    VCC Estate, JSD Interiors JSD Interiors Minimalist dining room Wood White
    +21
    VCC Estate
    VCC02, JSD Interiors JSD Interiors Modern style bedroom Grey
    VCC02, JSD Interiors JSD Interiors Modern style bedroom Wood Grey
    VCC02, JSD Interiors JSD Interiors Modern style bedroom Wood Grey
    +1
    VCC02
    Walkersons Traditional Manor House, JSD Interiors JSD Interiors Country style bedroom Wood Grey
    Walkersons Traditional Manor House, JSD Interiors JSD Interiors Country style bathroom Limestone Beige
    Walkersons Traditional Manor House, JSD Interiors JSD Interiors Country style dining room Limestone Beige
    +41
    Walkersons Traditional Manor House
    Beach Front House, JSD Interiors JSD Interiors Living room Tiles Grey
    Beach Front House, JSD Interiors JSD Interiors Rustic style bathroom Wood Grey
    Beach Front House, JSD Interiors JSD Interiors Built-in kitchens Wood
    +59
    Beach Front House
    The Prep Room, JSD Interiors JSD Interiors Commercial spaces Wood Black
    The Prep Room, JSD Interiors JSD Interiors Commercial spaces Iron/Steel Black
    The Prep Room, JSD Interiors JSD Interiors Commercial spaces Metal Grey
    +10
    The Prep Room

    JSD Interiors is committed to the practice of design excellence. At JSD Interiors we pride ourselves on a high level of innovative, original design and interior architectural solutions that directly respond to residential and corporate client needs. Characterized by collaboration with the clients, consultants and with precise detail, projects reflect JSD Interior’s wish to improve the human experience through the built environment and interior design.

    Services
    Full turn key Interior Architecture | INTERIOR DECORATING | CUSTOM FURNITURE DESIGN | Procurement & Project management
    Service areas
    Pretoria & Johannesburg.
    Company awards
    • Gold Lourie Award: 3D Environmental Design
    • Bronze Lourie Award: 3D Environmental Design
    • Marcia Margolius Interior Decorating award: Residential Design
    • P.G.Bison 1.618 Award- Top 10 In SA: Art Gallery Design
    Address
    Pretoria
    0081 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-828229550 jsdinteriors.com
