JSD Interiors is committed to the practice of design excellence. At JSD Interiors we pride ourselves on a high level of innovative, original design and interior architectural solutions that directly respond to residential and corporate client needs. Characterized by collaboration with the clients, consultants and with precise detail, projects reflect JSD Interior’s wish to improve the human experience through the built environment and interior design.
- Services
- Full turn key Interior Architecture | INTERIOR DECORATING | CUSTOM FURNITURE DESIGN | Procurement & Project management
- Service areas
- Pretoria & Johannesburg.
- Company awards
- Gold Lourie Award: 3D Environmental Design
- Bronze Lourie Award: 3D Environmental Design
- Marcia Margolius Interior Decorating award: Residential Design
- P.G.Bison 1.618 Award- Top 10 In SA: Art Gallery Design
- Address
-
Pretoria
0081 Pretoria
South Africa
+27-828229550 jsdinteriors.com