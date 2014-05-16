Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Inside Out Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Witbank
Overview 6Projects (6) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • House Seekoeiwater, Inside Out Interiors Inside Out Interiors Living roomSofas & armchairs Grey
    House Seekoeiwater, Inside Out Interiors Inside Out Interiors Living roomAccessories & decoration Blue
    House Seekoeiwater, Inside Out Interiors Inside Out Interiors Living roomSofas & armchairs Blue
    +6
    House Seekoeiwater
    House Die Heuwel, Inside Out Interiors Inside Out Interiors Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration
    House Die Heuwel, Inside Out Interiors Inside Out Interiors Dining roomChairs & benches
    House Die Heuwel, Inside Out Interiors Inside Out Interiors Dining roomAccessories & decoration Turquoise
    +3
    House Die Heuwel
    Teenage Room makeover, Inside Out Interiors Inside Out Interiors
    Teenage Room makeover, Inside Out Interiors Inside Out Interiors
    Teenage Room makeover, Inside Out Interiors Inside Out Interiors
    Teenage Room makeover
    House Groblersdal, Inside Out Interiors Inside Out Interiors Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration
    House Groblersdal, Inside Out Interiors Inside Out Interiors Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration
    House Groblersdal, Inside Out Interiors Inside Out Interiors BedroomAccessories & decoration
    +13
    House Groblersdal
    House Bankenveld, Inside Out Interiors Inside Out Interiors Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration
    House Bankenveld, Inside Out Interiors Inside Out Interiors
    House Bankenveld, Inside Out Interiors Inside Out Interiors
    +4
    House Bankenveld
    House Middelburg, Inside Out Interiors Inside Out Interiors Modern houses
    House Middelburg, Inside Out Interiors Inside Out Interiors Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
    House Middelburg, Inside Out Interiors Inside Out Interiors Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration
    +18
    House Middelburg

    Our company helps you to visualise your dream by taking your ideas, and giving life to them. Whether it be residential, commercial or hospitality, your space is designed according to your needs, style and image. We change lives by giving you an incredible design experience. Your space will become a room that provokes memories.

    Services
    • Needs analysis study
    • Planning and Design Concepts
    • Accessorising
    • window treatments
    • Flooring
    • Customised furniture
    • Hard Finishes Consulting
    • Installation and Project Management
    • Personal Shopping
    • Full Turnkey Projects
    • Artwork
    • Show all 11 services
    Service areas
    • Witbank
    • Middelburg
    • Groblersdal
    • Hendrina
    • Pretoria
    • Bronkhorstspruit
    • and surrounding areas. Travel possible.
    Address
    1035 Witbank
    South Africa
    +27-139620760 www.insideout-interiors.co.za
      Add SEO element