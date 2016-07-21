Welcome to DG Construction

Being a Construction Company in Gauteng's Vaal Triangle we are able to provide commercial / light industrial and residential services to areas such as South Johannesburg, Vaalpark, Sasolburg, Vanderbijlpark, Vereeniging, Three Rivers, Meyerton and Parys. No matter how challenging or what the size of the building project is, at DG Construction we pride ourselves on the fact we build safe, quality structures, on time and within your budget.

About DG Construction

DG Construction sees as its core business as Builders in the entire project management 'turnkey' of Light Industrial i.e.. Factories, Warehouses, Office and Domestic i.e.. Home building. This naturally entails every aspect of concrete footings and foundations, brick and block structures and steel erections, all internal finishing../COC, plumbing, electrical, external aesthetics. All such work is to regulated standards requiring civil and engineering involvement.

COMMERCIAL / LIGHT INDUSTRIAL

We understand the importance of co-coordinating concrete work with other phases of construction project, such as Site preparation, Plant, Excavation, Steel, Masonry, Form work, Block & Lintel and Waterproofing. We also place special emphasis on co-coordinating schedules with subcontractors to maximise efficiency/*-

that keep the project on or ahead of schedule. Our concrete services run the full spectrum of everything required by virtually any job.

Residential - We love to help people to determine exactly what they want and what they wish to see at final completion of the building project. Our attentive Construction Project Managers will make sure you get exactly what you had in mind.

New Homes - We pride ourselves in helping Clients to determine their needs and to realise their vision. Our dedicated and experienced Project Managers and Contractors will pay attention to the smallest detail.

Extensions - Whether it is difficult access, impossible neighbours or something that has never been done before, we are up for the challenge.

Renovations - We transform your existing living space and make your visions a reality. We value your personal boundaries and surroundings. With efficiency, rigour and demanding hours, we will ensure your needs are looked after.

We have experience of working closely with engineering and architectural firms and understand the trials that arrive with difficult and sometimes unusual erections and structures. We will deliver your construction project safely and with quality.

Our goal is to provide a quality, creative and cost conscious Turnkey building service. DG Construction has established a name as Builders for risk-free and quality performance in a field where sub-standard Builders work is often found.

'Our solution, your peace of mind'

Company Registration: 2009/095387/23

Vat Number: 4320254891

NHBRC Number: 1-48557941

MBA North Number: 6793

FEM (COIDA): 209264 (Letter of Good Standing)

B-BEEE: Level 2 Contributor

SARS Tax Clearance: 0700/2/2017/A001188367 (Letter of Good Standing)