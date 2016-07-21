Your browser is out-of-date.

DG Construction
Home Builders in Vanderbijlpark
Projects

    Welcome to DG Construction

    Being a Construction Company in Gauteng's Vaal Triangle we are able to provide commercial / light industrial and residential services to areas such as South Johannesburg, Vaalpark, Sasolburg, Vanderbijlpark, Vereeniging, Three Rivers, Meyerton and Parys. No matter how challenging or what the size of the building project is, at DG Construction we pride ourselves on the fact we build safe, quality structures, on time and within your budget.

    About DG Construction

    DG Construction sees as its core business as Builders in the entire project management 'turnkey' of Light Industrial i.e.. Factories, Warehouses, Office and Domestic i.e.. Home building. This naturally entails every aspect of concrete footings and foundations, brick and block structures and steel erections, all internal finishing../COC, plumbing, electrical, external aesthetics. All such work is to regulated standards requiring civil and engineering involvement.

    COMMERCIAL / LIGHT INDUSTRIAL

    We understand the importance of co-coordinating concrete work with other phases of construction project, such as Site preparation, Plant, Excavation, Steel, Masonry, Form work, Block & Lintel and Waterproofing. We also place special emphasis on co-coordinating schedules with subcontractors to maximise efficiency/*-

    that keep the project on or ahead of schedule. Our concrete services run the full spectrum of everything required by virtually any job.

    Residential - We love to help people to determine exactly what they want and what they wish to see at final completion of the building project. Our attentive Construction Project Managers will make sure you get exactly what you had in mind.

    New Homes - We pride ourselves in helping Clients to determine their needs and to realise their vision. Our dedicated and experienced Project Managers and Contractors will pay attention to the smallest detail.

    Extensions - Whether it is difficult access, impossible neighbours or something that has never been done before, we are up for the challenge.

    Renovations - We transform your existing living space and make your visions a reality. We value your personal boundaries and surroundings. With efficiency, rigour and demanding hours, we will ensure your needs are looked after.

    We have experience of working closely with engineering and architectural firms and understand the trials that arrive with difficult and sometimes unusual erections and structures. We will deliver your construction project safely and with quality.

    Our goal is to provide a quality, creative and cost conscious Turnkey building service. DG Construction has established a name as Builders for risk-free and quality performance in a field where sub-standard Builders work is often found.

    'Our solution, your peace of mind'

    Company Registration: 2009/095387/23

    Vat Number: 4320254891

    NHBRC Number: 1-48557941

    MBA North Number: 6793

    FEM (COIDA): 209264 (Letter of Good Standing)

    B-BEEE: Level 2 Contributor

    SARS Tax Clearance: 0700/2/2017/A001188367   (Letter of Good Standing)

    Services
    • Building
    • Builders
    • construction
    • Light Industrial (Offices)
    • Project Management
    • turnkey
    • Commercial Construction (Factories/Warehouses)
    • Home & Domestic Building
    • Contractor
    • renovations
    • alterations
    • Extensions
    • Block & Lintel Slabs
    • Structural Engineering
    • Architect Plans & 3D designs
    • Footings & Foundations
    • Steel Reinforcing
    • Concrete Shuttering
    • Compaction & Plant
    • brickwork
    • Steel Structures
    • Roofing—Trusses
    • Tiles & Sheeting
    • Plastering & Rhinolite
    • Ceilings & Cornices
    • Plumbing
    • Electrical
    • Kitchen & BIC's
    • Tiling & Flooring
    • Boundary Walls
    • Paving
    • Interior Design
    • Aluminium Doors & Windows
    • Show all 33 services
    Service areas
    • Vaal
    • South Johannesburg
    • Midvaal
    • Randvaal
    • Vanderbijlpark
    • Sasolburg
    • Parys
    • Henley on Klip
    • Meyerton
    • Alberton
    • Heidelberg
    • Vereeniging
    • Evaton
    • Lochvaal
    • Deneysville
    • Orangeville
    • Three Rivers
    • Potchestroom
    • Heilbron
    • Kroonstad
    • Germiston
    • Welkom
    • Springs
    • Alrode
    • Kliprivier
    • Lesedi
    • Free State
    • Vaal River
    • Vaal Marina
    • Dobsonville
    • Diepkloof
    • Doornkop
    • Kliptown
    • Meadowlands
    • ORLANDO
    • Phiri
    • Protea Glen
    • Soweto
    • Zola
    • Meyersdal
    • Glenvista
    • Mulbarton
    • Mondeor
    • Alan Manor
    • Kibler Park
    • Daleside
    • Schoongezicht
    • Sharpeville
    • Walkerville
    • Sedibeng
    • Risiville
    • Duncanville
    • Suikerbosrand
    • Doornkuil
    • Marina/Mamello
    • De Deur
    • Rothdene
    • Unitas Park
    • Sonland Park
    • Peacehaven
    • Arcon Park
    • Waldrif
    • Brackenhurst
    • Kookrus
    • Riversdale
    • Koppies
    • Vredefort
    • Carltonville
    • Fochville
    • Viljoensdrift
    • Petrus Steyn
    • Edenville
    • Viljoenskroon
    • Schoemansdrift
    • Venterskroon
    • Zamdela
    • Delmas
    • Ratanda
    • Orange Farm
    • Palm Ridge
    • Katlehong
    • Eikenhof
    • Middelburg
    • Brackendowns
    • Albersdal
    • Greenfields
    • Eden Park
    • Kwenele
    • AP Khumalo
    • Moleleki
    • Zonkizizwe
    • Vaaloewer
    • Klipdrift
    • Randfontein
    • Clydesdale
    • Lenasia
    • Eldorado Park
    • Wadeville
    • Show all 98 service areas
    Company awards
    • NHBRC (National Home Builders Registration Council) Number: 1-48557941
    • MBA (Master Builders) North Number: 6793
    • FEM The Fedrated Employers Mutual Assurance Company (COIDA): 209264 (Letter of Good Standing)
    • B-BEEE: Level Four Contributor
    • SARS Tax Clearance: 0084/2/2016000836380 (Letter of Good Standing) Company Registration: 2009/095387/23
    • Vat Number: 4320254891
    • Show all 11 awards
    Address
    Unit 6 Nevada, Nikkel Street
    1911 Vanderbijlpark
    South Africa
    +27-169311110 www.dgconstruction.co.za
    Legal disclosure

    "Our Solution, your Peace of Mind"

    Reviews

    Shuaib Saley
    Don't find anyone there,went pass thrice in 2 weeks
    8 months ago
    amced civil & structural engineering
    over 2 years ago
    chimone boshoff
    about 3 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
