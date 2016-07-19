The company is actively involved with the planning, design and project management of landscape development projects, recreation and sport facilities, open space master and detail planning, environmental management and rehabilitation, environmental impact assessment as well as the planning and financial feasibility projections and commercialisation strategies of conservation and tourism projects.

Landscape conceptualisation and landscape design has been a core function of the firm’s involvement in property development and infrastructure provision and we take pride in the proficient execution of our duties. Our approach towards landscape design, through a comprehensive process of site analysis, concept development and master planning, detail design development and documentation as well as site supervision, is to add value and improving the quality of life within the built and natural environment by the creation of stimulating and creative landscapes on a sustainable bases.