The company is actively involved with the planning, design and project management of landscape development projects, recreation and sport facilities, open space master and detail planning, environmental management and rehabilitation, environmental impact assessment as well as the planning and financial feasibility projections and commercialisation strategies of conservation and tourism projects.
Landscape conceptualisation and landscape design has been a core function of the firm’s involvement in property development and infrastructure provision and we take pride in the proficient execution of our duties. Our approach towards landscape design, through a comprehensive process of site analysis, concept development and master planning, detail design development and documentation as well as site supervision, is to add value and improving the quality of life within the built and natural environment by the creation of stimulating and creative landscapes on a sustainable bases.
- Landscape Architectural— Master plan Sketch Plan Site supervision working drawings Tender Monthly certificates
- Kzn Ghana Middle East Ballito
- Our company has during the past received several awards of excellence in the field of landscape architecture and environmental planning:
- • Alusaf Hillside Smelter EPPIC Premium Award Winner
- • Hilltop Zimbali Corrobrick 2011 Award
- • Oubaai Golf Resort 2012 World Award for best resort
- • T F Maartins Poort Certificate of Merit
- • Centurion City Masterplan Certificate of Merit
- • Centurion Cricket Stadium International Environmental Award
- • Akasia Forum Fulton Award
- . Oubaai—World Award—Best Resort Hotel
SOUTH AFRICA
4399 Ballito
South Africa
+27-329472401 www.landscapearchitect.co.za