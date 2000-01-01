Welcome to Spegash Interiors

Turnkey interior designers, specializing in domestic, commercial and retail projects. Based in Johannesburg, offering consultancy and decorating services locally, in the Gauteng and internationally.

The scope of works includes domestic and corporate interiors, game lodges, small hotels and shopping centers. One of Sharon’s strengths is her ability to collaborate and easily work with other industry players. All work is done on a turnkey basis and includes the following services.

Designing - Colour, fabric and furniture co-ordination - Selection of finishes - Plans, layouts, elevations and 3D’s - Electrical layout and consultation - Project Management - Site supervision - Sourcing - Accessorising and selection of object d’art - Management of accounts and payments.

'It’s my role to expand on the look and feel that appeals to my clients and their interior design ideas – ultimately their personalities must shine through. I’m known for being adventurous, and I like to push my clients a little – whether that’s trying cutting-edge materials or an unexpected palette.'

About the Designer

Sharon Nicolaci was born in South Africa and grew up in Johannesburg. The talented Sharon was taught and trained by the renowned designer of the time Monica Bosch. After spending four years with Monica, Sharon uprooted herself and moved to Cape Town, where she gained experience at Vernon Head & Associates architectural firm. Sharon then moved to Innovation to become the in- house designer and manager of their domestic division.

After a successful tenure at Innovation, Sharon opened her own consultancy, where she designed and decorated many of Cape Town’s prominent homes.The ascendancy of Sharon’s career followed her return to Johannesburg where she joined Spegash Interior's as an associate designer, later to acquire the studio, where Sharon’s singular aesthetic firmly took root and flourished.

'To me a home is not a showpiece. It’s a luxurious, glamorous, many-layered space that invites you to live in it. Comfort is key, and in each of my projects, whether in Europe or South Africa, I source the finest furniture and fabrics available. In our preliminary meetings I encourage my clients to show me their favourite décor images; allowing us to begin with a shared goal in mind. I’m delighted to say that I am now doing residential projects for my longstanding clients’ adult children.'

For Sharon Nicolaci, challenge is its own reward.