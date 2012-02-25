Your browser is out-of-date.

Simon Clements: Garden &amp; Landscape Design
Landscape Designers in Morningside, Durban
    Verge Garden
    Forest View Garden
    Beach Home
    City Rooftop

    Simon Clements is a Durban-based garden and landscape designer.

    Coming from a practical background, he understands the processes and technical aspect of design implementation.  Simon has a strong design sensibility and works easily with other design professionals on a conceptual level. His designs are simple, legible and supportive of an overall design framework and he understands how to work with site and architecture to provide a cohesive and resolved external environment.

    Services
    landscape design consulting landscape installations long-term garden maintenance
    Service areas
    Durban Morningside and Durban
    Address
    175 Smiso Nkwanyana Road
    4001 Morningside, Durban
    South Africa
    +27-839611860 www.simonclements.co.za
