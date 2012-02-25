Simon Clements is a Durban-based garden and landscape designer.
Coming from a practical background, he understands the processes and technical aspect of design implementation. Simon has a strong design sensibility and works easily with other design professionals on a conceptual level. His designs are simple, legible and supportive of an overall design framework and he understands how to work with site and architecture to provide a cohesive and resolved external environment.
- Services
- landscape design consulting landscape installations long-term garden maintenance
- Service areas
- Durban Morningside and Durban
- Address
-
175 Smiso Nkwanyana Road
4001 Morningside, Durban
South Africa
+27-839611860 www.simonclements.co.za