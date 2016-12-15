Jenny Mills Architects is unique for our customized, crafted design - special attention to every detail. Every space and room is designed to suit the clients, climate, orientation and chosen materials. We are inspired by innovation and craftsmanship and we recognise love for design in others.
- Services
- building and interior design
- architecture
- Service areas
- South Africa and Cape Town
- Company awards
- Cape Institute for Architects Awards for Architecture 2007—Clifton 475Cape Institute for Architects Awards for Architecture 2009—Clifton 399Cape Institute for Architects Awards for Architecture 2009—Bantry Bay 199
- Address
-
403 De Oude Schuur, 120 Bree Street
8000 Cape Town, South Africa
South Africa
+27-214221331 jma.za.net