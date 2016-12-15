Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Jenny Mills Architects
Architects in Cape Town, South Africa
Overview 16Projects (16) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (6)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Casa Outlaws, Jenny Mills Architects Jenny Mills Architects Commercial spaces
    Casa Outlaws, Jenny Mills Architects Jenny Mills Architects Commercial spaces
    Casa Outlaws, Jenny Mills Architects Jenny Mills Architects Commercial spaces
    +11
    Casa Outlaws
    Cederberg Ridge, Jenny Mills Architects Jenny Mills Architects Commercial spaces
    Cederberg Ridge, Jenny Mills Architects Jenny Mills Architects Commercial spaces
    Cederberg Ridge, Jenny Mills Architects Jenny Mills Architects Commercial spaces
    +9
    Cederberg Ridge
    Sea Point Apartment, Jenny Mills Architects Jenny Mills Architects Built-in kitchens
    Sea Point Apartment, Jenny Mills Architects Jenny Mills Architects Built-in kitchens
    Sea Point Apartment, Jenny Mills Architects Jenny Mills Architects Modern dining room
    +5
    Sea Point Apartment
    Atlantic Views, Jenny Mills Architects Jenny Mills Architects Modern living room
    Atlantic Views, Jenny Mills Architects Jenny Mills Architects Modern living room
    Atlantic Views, Jenny Mills Architects Jenny Mills Architects Modern dining room
    +9
    Atlantic Views
    Suspended Clifton Apartment, Jenny Mills Architects Jenny Mills Architects Modern living room
    Suspended Clifton Apartment, Jenny Mills Architects Jenny Mills Architects Modern living room
    Suspended Clifton Apartment, Jenny Mills Architects Jenny Mills Architects Modern living room
    +2
    Suspended Clifton Apartment
    Fresnaye Townhouse Living in Fresnaye Avenues, Jenny Mills Architects Jenny Mills Architects Modern living room
    Fresnaye Townhouse Living in Fresnaye Avenues, Jenny Mills Architects Jenny Mills Architects Modern living room
    Fresnaye Townhouse Living in Fresnaye Avenues, Jenny Mills Architects Jenny Mills Architects Modern living room
    +6
    Fresnaye Townhouse Living in Fresnaye Avenues
    Show all 16 projects

    Jenny Mills Architects is unique for our customized, crafted design - special attention to every detail. Every space and room is designed to suit the clients, climate, orientation and chosen materials. We are inspired by innovation and craftsmanship and we recognise love for design in others.

    Services
    • building and interior design
    • architecture
    Service areas
    South Africa and Cape Town
    Company awards
    Cape Institute for Architects Awards for Architecture 2007—Clifton 475Cape Institute for Architects Awards for Architecture 2009—Clifton 399Cape Institute for Architects Awards for Architecture 2009—Bantry Bay 199
    Address
    403 De Oude Schuur, 120 Bree Street
    8000 Cape Town, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-214221331 jma.za.net

    Reviews

    Candida Nel Interior Designer
    I have had such a great experience working with Jenny and the rest of the team within the office as well as the companies Jenny collaborates with. Jenny design skills are intrinsic and the proof is in the end results. I definitely recommend JMA's services.
    about 2 years ago
    Edit
    Eldad Viljoen
    over 4 years ago
    Emily Johnson Moya
    over 3 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
      Add SEO element