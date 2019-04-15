Your browser is out-of-date.

Paul&#39;s Plantscapes Landscapes
Landscape Designers in Inchanga
Reviews (5)
    ELEMENTAL GARDEN at Durban Botanical Gardens
    LABYRINTH at a reflexology studio in hillcrest
    indigenous garden in hillcrest
    WITNESS GARDEN
    INSTALLING A NEW BEREA GARDEN
    AN ENTRANCEWAY IN EVERTON
    Pauls Plantscapes is a landscaping company operating in Hillcrest, Gillitts,Kloof, Forest Hills,Winston Park ,Waterfall and beyond. The company was established in 2005 & offers excellent value for money & exceptional service.

    Pauls Plantscapes is headed by Paul Phillips , who has over 20 years in landscaping experience with Catherine Phillips behind the scenes doing the office administration & assisting with the designing of plans. We have a small permanent staff who have worked with us for a number of years.

    Services
    • firepits
    • kitchen gardens
    • steps
    • pathways
    • waterfeatures
    • garden clean ups
    • new garden installations
    • old garden revamps
    • instant lawn
    • feature areas
    • custom built entertainment areas
    • pool to pond conversions
    Service areas
    • Cato Ridge
    • Camperdown
    • Drummond
    • Inchanga
    • Monteseel
    • Shongweni
    • Assagay
    • Hillcrest
    • Waterfall
    • Crestholme
    • Kloof
    • New Germany
    • Pinetown
    • Queensburgh
    • Cowies Hill
    • Westville
    • Berea
    • Glenwood
    • Durban
    • Durban North
    • La Lucia
    • Umhlanga Rocks.
    Company awards
    Gold certificate in the witness Garden show
    Address
    d732
    3670 Inchanga
    South Africa
    +27-823419744 paulsplantscapes.co.za

    Reviews

    Patricia Herman
    over 2 years ago
    Xulu Phiwokuhle Siyabonga
    Good scene
    about 3 years ago
    pastor john smith
    I love this place most of the time just to relax with my wife because of their prices they are good I'm good also in serving
    about 3 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
