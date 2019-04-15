Pauls Plantscapes is a landscaping company operating in Hillcrest, Gillitts,Kloof, Forest Hills,Winston Park ,Waterfall and beyond. The company was established in 2005 & offers excellent value for money & exceptional service.

Pauls Plantscapes is headed by Paul Phillips , who has over 20 years in landscaping experience with Catherine Phillips behind the scenes doing the office administration & assisting with the designing of plans. We have a small permanent staff who have worked with us for a number of years.