Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Lighthouse Interiors
Curtains, Blinds & Shutters in Johannesburg
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (7)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Wave Ripple Curtains, Lighthouse Interiors Lighthouse Interiors Living roomAccessories & decoration Textile
    Wave Ripple Curtains

    Lighthouse Interiors brings the showroom to you! We are your one stop blinds and curtains supplier. Our advantage is to offer our clients suitable window treatments with exceptional service and competitive prices. Expect attention to detail from the get go! With more than 20 years' experience in the industry, you are in save hands. See our extensive range of curtains and blinds products. Always staying on-trend with the latest designs.

    Our experienced workshop manufactures hotel quality curtains: eyelet, wave, ripple, pinch pleat, pencil pleat, regis, sheer, black-out, tab top, valance, classic curtains, goblet, swags and tails and smocking curtains. Choose quality fabrics from reputable fabric houses in Kramerville Sandton. Get designer curtain hardware: rods, motorized rails, finials and tiebacks.

     Most comprehensive range blinds: wooden, faux wood, venetian, aluminium, sliding panel, double roller vision, roller, vertical, roman, woven wood, bamboo, blackout, outdoor, patio and motorized blinds.

    Our personalized service includes a free consultation and quotation. So get things started and schedule your free in-home consultation. Call us at 074 700 4000

    Services
    Designer Curtains and Blinds Specialist
    Service areas
    Johannesburg and surrounding areas
    Company awards
    none
    Address
    12 Buffalo road, Emmarentia
    2195 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-747004000 www.lighthouseinteriors.co.za
    Legal disclosure

    Curtains and Blinds suppliers

    Fantastic service for all your Curtains and Blinds needs!
    See our REVIEWS from all our happy clients.

    Reviews

    Tshilidzi Rabaloi
    I am giving Lighthouse Interiors 10/10. Anita was highly professional, knowledgable & experienced from consultation to the installation of my wave curtains. If you are looking for quality, elegance, & professional service, look no further, call Lighthouse interiors. Thanks Anita and keep up the good work!
    7 months ago
    Marinda Clack
    I have used Lighthouse interiors for the replacement of all my curtains. Anita is always efficient, assisting with sound advice and guiding her customers to the best options for their particular requirements. The craftsmanship is superior and you will always be left with a beautiful finished room. Lighthouse Interiors is the go to place!
    about 2 years ago
    Mpho Moeti
    Great service from the beginning to the end, also love the quality of the curtains. Thanks, Anita.
    over 1 year ago
    Show all 7 reviews
      Add SEO element