Nonsuch Interior Consultants
Designers in Pretoria
Reviews (5)
    Nonsuch Interiors are Interior Consultants in Pretoria who offer boutique design and décor services to clients from all walks of life. No interior design or decorating job is too big or small for the consultancy’s expert team, which is headed by Nonsuch owner and reputable designer Gaynor Murray.Gaynor brings years of experience in trend-setting design and décor concepts to her Pretoria-based business and has built Nonsuch into a consultancy known for exquisite styling and superior quality.
    Her eclectic inspirations have collectively brought a distinctive signature style to the Nonsuch design projects, a stunning collaboration in modernism and timeless elegance set against a kaleidoscope of textures, colours and patterns. Nonsuch is accomplished in the art of design and décor, bringing an innovative palette to transform your interior space.

    Services
    • Consultation
    • Design
    • furniture
    • curtains
    • Window Dressings
    Service areas
    • Pretoria
    • Johannesburg
    • South Africa
    • Bordering African Countries
    Address
    371 Lynnwood road Menlopark
    0145 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-123463230 www.nonsuchinteriors.co.za

    Reviews

    Liza
    over 4 years ago
    Eloise Terre'Blanche
    about 3 years ago
    chereen nieuwenhuys
    over 4 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
