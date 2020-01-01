Blind Rage offers innovative motorised and manual blind and curtaining solutions for both residential and commercial uses. With an experienced technical and creative team, Blind Rage strives to provide window treatments that have both functional and aesthetic appeal to suite any home or business. A comprehensive range of products and services, Blind Rage follows international trends and technology to offer our clients the best products for their application and needs. Blind Rage are leaders in Automated/Motorised Blinds. As appointed Somfy Experts we are able to assist you with integration into your Home Automation System -