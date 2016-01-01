Hyper Lighting and Fires has 22 years of experience in the fireplace industry, we are based in Brackenfell Cape Town, South Africa. We specialise in a huge variety of quality products, we offer a professional service in the design of fireplace extraction systems, fireplace design and positioning. We are the experts in supplying and installing wood and gas braais, extraction fans, freestanding & vent free gas fireplaces, slow combustion fireplaces. Hyper lighting and fires sells all the top brands available in the marketplace, from the inexpensive product lines to the very top end products. Most of Cape Towns top architects, interior designers and builders make use of our professional service and quick turnaround time on quotations.