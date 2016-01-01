Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Hyper Lighting and Fires
Fireplaces in Cape Town
Overview 4Projects (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • NOVENT FLUE LESS GAS FIREPLACES, Hyper Lighting and Fires Hyper Lighting and Fires
    NOVENT FLUE LESS GAS FIREPLACES, Hyper Lighting and Fires Hyper Lighting and Fires
    NOVENT FLUE LESS GAS FIREPLACES, Hyper Lighting and Fires Hyper Lighting and Fires
    +3
    NOVENT FLUE LESS GAS FIREPLACES
    GAS BRAAIS, Hyper Lighting and Fires Hyper Lighting and Fires
    GAS BRAAIS, Hyper Lighting and Fires Hyper Lighting and Fires
    GAS BRAAIS, Hyper Lighting and Fires Hyper Lighting and Fires
    +3
    GAS BRAAIS
    NORDFLAM, Hyper Lighting and Fires Hyper Lighting and Fires
    NORDFLAM, Hyper Lighting and Fires Hyper Lighting and Fires
    NORDFLAM, Hyper Lighting and Fires Hyper Lighting and Fires
    +1
    NORDFLAM
    CARBEL , Hyper Lighting and Fires Hyper Lighting and Fires
    CARBEL , Hyper Lighting and Fires Hyper Lighting and Fires
    CARBEL , Hyper Lighting and Fires Hyper Lighting and Fires
    +10
    CARBEL

    Hyper Lighting and Fires has 22 years of experience in the fireplace industry, we are based in Brackenfell Cape Town, South Africa. We specialise in a huge variety of quality products, we offer a professional service in the design of fireplace extraction systems, fireplace design and positioning. We are the experts in supplying and installing wood and gas braais, extraction fans, freestanding & vent free gas fireplaces, slow combustion fireplaces. Hyper lighting and fires sells all the top brands available in the marketplace, from the inexpensive product lines to the very top end products. Most of Cape Towns top architects, interior designers and builders make use of our professional service and quick turnaround time on quotations.

    Services
    Supply and installation of all types of slow combustion fireplaces and gas fireplaces
    Service areas
    Cape Town and surrounds
    Address
    34 Jeanette str, Brackenfell
    7560 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-219814401 www.hyperlightingandfires.com
      Add SEO element