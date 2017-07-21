Your browser is out-of-date.

Cape Kitchen Designs
Kitchen Manufacturers in Gordon'S Bay
    Kitchen Make-over in Harbour Island
    Kleinmond Beach House
    Project Vlismas
    Cape Sands Project

    We specialize in hand painted, eco-friendly country style kitchens. We design and create unique, individual kitchens for each client, to create the perfect space for their home. Although we prefer to to manufacture our kitchen cuoboards with a unique, hand painted finish, we can also manufacture in any material to suit the client's taste. 

    We believe in creating the perfect kitchen, which the client will be happy to live with and enjoy.

    • Designs and manufacture new kitchens
    • and refurbish existing kitchens.
    Western Cape, South Africa, and Gordon's Bay
    25 Watt Street
    7140 Gordon'S Bay
    South Africa
    +27-720815376 www.capekitchendesigns.com
