Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
MNDSA Environmental
Interior Designers & Decorators in Johannesburg
Reviews (0)
Projects

    House Sediane, MNDSA Environmental
    House Sediane, MNDSA Environmental MNDSA Environmental
    House Sediane, MNDSA Environmental MNDSA Environmental
    House Sediane
    Inkunzi Wealth Group, MNDSA Environmental
    Inkunzi Wealth Group, MNDSA Environmental MNDSA Environmental
    Inkunzi Wealth Group, MNDSA Environmental MNDSA Environmental
    Inkunzi Wealth Group
    Daimler-Benz Action Room_RED ZONE, MNDSA Environmental
    Daimler-Benz Action Room_RED ZONE
    Jozi Maboneng Radio (JMR) - Studio Furniture, MNDSA Environmental
    Jozi Maboneng Radio (JMR) - Studio Furniture, MNDSA Environmental MNDSA Environmental
    Jozi Maboneng Radio (JMR) - Studio Furniture, MNDSA Environmental MNDSA Environmental
    +1
    Jozi Maboneng Radio (JMR) - Studio Furniture

    MNDSA Environmental is a specialist environmental design studio offering bespoke solutions in Interior design (corporate/ retail/ hospitality and residential); Exhibition and Activation design; Signage and Branding. We are based in Johannesburg and have delivered on projects regionally and nationwide. In our 3 year since inception, we have delivered on projects for high-end clients like Daimler-Benz Trucks, National Lotteries Commission, National Home Builders Registration Council (NHBRC); South African Breweries (SABMiller) to mention but a few and are looking to grow organically and become one of South Africa's leading bespoke design solution studios.

    Services
    Interior Design, Activation Design, and Signage and Branding
    Service areas
    Gauteng, South Africa, and Johannesburg
    Address
    29 Isigobodi Street, Pimville Ext 07, Soweto
    1809 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-733274774 www.mndsa.co.za
