MNDSA Environmental is a specialist environmental design studio offering bespoke solutions in Interior design (corporate/ retail/ hospitality and residential); Exhibition and Activation design; Signage and Branding. We are based in Johannesburg and have delivered on projects regionally and nationwide. In our 3 year since inception, we have delivered on projects for high-end clients like Daimler-Benz Trucks, National Lotteries Commission, National Home Builders Registration Council (NHBRC); South African Breweries (SABMiller) to mention but a few and are looking to grow organically and become one of South Africa's leading bespoke design solution studios.