MNDSA Environmental is a specialist environmental design studio offering bespoke solutions in Interior design (corporate/ retail/ hospitality and residential); Exhibition and Activation design; Signage and Branding. We are based in Johannesburg and have delivered on projects regionally and nationwide. In our 3 year since inception, we have delivered on projects for high-end clients like Daimler-Benz Trucks, National Lotteries Commission, National Home Builders Registration Council (NHBRC); South African Breweries (SABMiller) to mention but a few and are looking to grow organically and become one of South Africa's leading bespoke design solution studios.
- Services
- Interior Design, Activation Design, and Signage and Branding
- Service areas
- Gauteng, South Africa, and Johannesburg
- Address
-
29 Isigobodi Street, Pimville Ext 07, Soweto
1809 Johannesburg
South Africa
+27-733274774 www.mndsa.co.za