Urban Landscape Solutions (ULS) is a well-established, reputable landscaping company based in Cape Town, South Africa. ULS offers a multi-service landscaping solution to clients – from design through to construction and maintenance work.
Our company’s 13 year track record is founded on providing reliable services of a consistently high standard. ULS is a member of the professional governing bodies, SALI (South African Landscape Institute) and (LIA) the Landscape Irrigation Association.
- Services
- Maintenance of gardens • Landscape & Irrigation Design • Hard landscaping – paving
- Walls
- stairs
- pergolas
- water features
- ponds
- edging and subsurface drainage • Soft landscaping • Vertical gardens • Irrigation systems • Grey water systems • Hydro-seeding • Re-vegetation and environmental contracting • Contract growing for specific projects
- Service areas
- Cape Town Western Cape and surrounds Kimberly
- Company awards
- Urban Landscape Solutions has won 61 SALI (South African Landscape Institute) and (LIA) the Landscape Irrigation Association awards since it’s inception in 2013.
- Address
-
16 Aerial Road, Milnerton
7725 Cape Town
South Africa
+27-215517010 www.urbanlandscape.co.za