Urban Landscape Solutions
Landscape Designers in Cape Town
Reviews (5)
    AMARA BAKOVEN
    Biodiversity Garden, Green Point Park
    The Dutch Gardens at the Company's Garden
    Enigma Mansion

    Urban Landscape Solutions (ULS) is a well-established, reputable landscaping company based in Cape Town, South Africa. ULS offers a multi-service landscaping solution to clients – from design through to construction and maintenance work.  

    Our company’s 13 year track record is founded on providing reliable services of a consistently high standard. ULS is a member of the professional governing bodies, SALI (South African Landscape Institute) and (LIA) the Landscape Irrigation Association.

    Services
    • Maintenance of gardens • Landscape & Irrigation Design • Hard landscaping – paving
    • Walls
    • stairs
    • pergolas
    • water features
    • ponds
    • edging and subsurface drainage • Soft landscaping • Vertical gardens • Irrigation systems • Grey water systems • Hydro-seeding • Re-vegetation and environmental contracting • Contract growing for specific projects
    Service areas
    Cape Town Western Cape and surrounds Kimberly
    Company awards
    Urban Landscape Solutions has won 61 SALI (South African Landscape Institute) and (LIA) the Landscape Irrigation Association awards since it’s inception in 2013.
    Address
    16 Aerial Road, Milnerton
    7725 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-215517010 www.urbanlandscape.co.za

    Reviews

    Mark Bass
    Worst company ever dealt with. Never returned our call for a quotation. Then eventually got them to come out for a site meeting but never arrived ! Obviously don't need the business
    about 4 years ago
    Bronwyn Marechal
    Wow....... Not being a very knowledgeable gardener it has been a pleasure to deal with Urban and specifically with Timothy Carew. Having moved into a new home with a non-existant garden thanks to the drought i needed advice and lots of it. To the rescue came Urban and Timothy. He not only made time and IT WAS AFTER WORKING HOURS to pop in and advise me on what was needed and where but spend time patiently getting me to understand what was needed. Timothy's knowledge and endless information has been an absolute godsend for someone who knows so little. Once again Timothy "Thank you so much" for all your help. My trees are looking wonderful and the drought resistent plants are flourishing. Keep up the great work
    about 4 years ago
    Kedibone Sefako
    Due to to a genuine message from Karen (thank you), I believe that Urban Landscape Solutions have truly improved their interaction with their potential clients. Perhaps I will have an even better experience if/when they are able to provide me with the garden service, as my yard is no longer in good shape post the covid-19 lockdown..
    over 1 year ago
