Mohlolo Landscape Architects
Landscape Architects in Polokwane
Reviews (5)
    • Giyani Tourism Information Centre, Mohlolo Landscape Architects Mohlolo Landscape Architects
    Giyani Tourism Information Centre, Mohlolo Landscape Architects Mohlolo Landscape Architects
    Giyani Tourism Information Centre, Mohlolo Landscape Architects Mohlolo Landscape Architects
    +2
    Giyani Tourism Information Centre
    Thabazimbi Hospital, Mohlolo Landscape Architects Mohlolo Landscape Architects
    Thabazimbi Hospital, Mohlolo Landscape Architects Mohlolo Landscape Architects
    Thabazimbi Hospital, Mohlolo Landscape Architects Mohlolo Landscape Architects
    Thabazimbi Hospital
    Modimolle Hospital, Mohlolo Landscape Architects Mohlolo Landscape Architects
    Modimolle Hospital, Mohlolo Landscape Architects Mohlolo Landscape Architects
    Modimolle Hospital, Mohlolo Landscape Architects Mohlolo Landscape Architects
    Modimolle Hospital
    Department of Health and Social Development Community Clinics, Mohlolo Landscape Architects Mohlolo Landscape Architects
    Department of Health and Social Development Community Clinics, Mohlolo Landscape Architects Mohlolo Landscape Architects
    Department of Health and Social Development Community Clinics
    Limpopo Tourism Hub, Mohlolo Landscape Architects Mohlolo Landscape Architects Green
    Limpopo Tourism Hub, Mohlolo Landscape Architects Mohlolo Landscape Architects
    Limpopo Tourism Hub, Mohlolo Landscape Architects Mohlolo Landscape Architects
    Limpopo Tourism Hub

    MLA strives to improve environmental quality on our projects and to add to the quality of life of people who move through the spaces we design. We believe this is best achieved through practical, appealing solutions based on the inherent characteristics of the site and its surroundings.  We also utilise computer aided design and drafting programmes to effectively communicate our ideas and involve our clients through the entire design process.  MLA provides well-managed design, development and environmental projects and offers an array of services and expertise that add long-term value to a project. Services include:

    Landscape and urban design;

    Environmental planning;

    Mining landscape rehabilitation plans;

    Site and landscape design for domestic, commercial, institutional and industrial sites;

    Landscape master planning for urban parks, resorts, residential and recreation areas;

    Services
    • landscape architecture
    • Urban Design and Environmental Management
    Service areas
    • Limpopo and surrounding Provinces
    • polokwane
    Address
    1 Baobab Place, 9 Rhodesdrift Street, Bendor
    0699 Polokwane
    South Africa
    +27-152964452 www.mohlolo.co.za

    Reviews

    Marthinus Joubert
    6 months ago
    Molatela Sarah
    11 months ago
    werner klein
    11 months ago
