Peninsula Landscaping
Landscape Designers in Cape Town
Reviews
    House Esterhuizen

    Peninsula Landscaping is a leading commercial and residential landscaping contractor delivering complete landscape garden design and installation services. 

    Founded in 1994 Peninsula Landscaping continues to serve the Cape Peninsula and surrounding areas as we have been doing for the last 20 years.  With projects as diverse as our clients the consistent goal however remains the same; our dedicated team is committed to delivering a high standard of work efficiently, ethically and on time.

    Services
    Commercial and Residential Landscaping Installation
    Service areas
    Cape Town
    Company awards
    SALI Gold Award
    Address
    PO Box 30315
    7966 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-217157046 www.penland.co.za
