Landscape designer, consultant and trainer Judy Panton-Jones, offers a professional service to corporate and residential clients throughout South Africa. Judy is a qualified Horticulturist and her expertise has grown from 1985. Judy is also Principal Member of SALI (South African Landscape Institute).





We offer a combined horticultural/landscape and environmental consulting service to Eco-Estates, government departments and corporates and other organisations alike.

JPJ Landscapes in association with Jo-Anne Hilliar Landscape Design & Horticulture





School offers a service portfolio that covers 6 distinct areas:

KEY PORTFOLIO AREAS:

1. Corporate Project Management / Retainer Work / Alien Invasive Control Consultation

2. Residential Consultation / Retainer Work / Gardener Mentorship

3. Landscape Design & Installations

4. Landscape Design & Horticulture School / Corporate and Public / Government

5. Recruitment for the Green Industry (Globally)

6. Environmental Consulting