JPJLandscapes
Landscape Designers in Durban
10Projects (10)
Reviews (0)
    Landscape designer, consultant and trainer Judy Panton-Jones, offers a professional service to corporate and residential clients throughout South Africa. Judy is a qualified Horticulturist and her expertise has grown from 1985. Judy is also Principal Member of SALI (South African Landscape Institute).


    We offer a combined horticultural/landscape and environmental consulting service to Eco-Estates, government departments and corporates and other organisations alike.

    JPJ Landscapes in association with Jo-Anne Hilliar Landscape Design & Horticulture


    School offers a service portfolio that covers 6 distinct areas:

    KEY PORTFOLIO AREAS:

    1.     Corporate Project Management / Retainer Work / Alien Invasive Control Consultation

    2.     Residential Consultation / Retainer Work / Gardener Mentorship

    3.     Landscape Design & Installations

    4.     Landscape Design & Horticulture School / Corporate and Public / Government

    5.     Recruitment for the Green Industry (Globally)

    6.     Environmental Consulting

    Services
    • landscape consultants
    • Project Management
    • Environmental Consulting
    • installation
    • training
    Service areas
    Durban, Cape Town, and Johannesburg
    Company awards
    • SALI Gold Award for House Blofield
    • SALI Gold Award for Hilton Quarry with Gold Water Wise Award
    • SALI Gold Award for House Julia Vermaak with Bronze Water Wise Award
    • SALI Trophy Award for Hilton Quarry
    Address
    17 Daphne Neal Drive, 14 St James, New Germany,
    3630 Durban
    South Africa
    +27-317053852 jpjlandscapes.co.za
