Andris Theart @ RE/MAX One Hundred
Real Estate Agents in Fourways
    • Andris Theart @ RE/MAX One Hundred
    +14
    Click to complete

    Residential Real Estate Sales Agent @ RE/MAX

    Passionate About Real Estate - Passionate About Excellent Services

    #andrisremax @andrisremax @andristheart

    Properties Listed by Andris TheartFor more info email Andris Theart

    Services
    Residential Real Estate Sales
    Service areas
    • Beverley
    • Daninfern Ridge
    • Fernridge Estate
    • Dainfern Valley
    • Stone River Estate
    • Lonehill
    • Pineslopes and greater Fourways
    Company awards
    • Service Excellence Awards—RE/MAX Southern Africa (2014/2015/2016)
    • Listing Agent Of The Year—RE/MAX One Hundred (2014)
    • Highest Prospecting Achieved—RE/MAX One Hundred (2014)
    • RE/MAX 100% Club—RE/MAX South Africa (2015)
    • Highest Average Commission—RE/MAX One Hundred (2015/2016)
    Address
    34 Kingfisher Drive
    2055 Fourways
    South Africa
    +27-827449299 bit.ly/AndrisREMAX
