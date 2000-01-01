Sight Projects & Interiors (PTY) LTD (SP+I)

Professional Interior Architects, Interior Designers, Project Managers and Contractors, are specialists in the areas of Interior Architecture, Interior Design/Specification and Project Management within the corporate, retail, residential and hospitality sectors.

Combining 40 years of collective design experience, with extensive background in the construction industry of up market residential homes ranging from 350m2 to 1 500 m2, and corporate projects over 2000 m2.

Bringing an invaluable insight to any and all projects in addition to having worked closely with leading Architects (Pierre Lombart GLH Architects + Enrico Daffonchio of Daffonchio & Associates – Green Architect), Engineers (CSS) and Quantity Survey’s (Duncan Rhodes).

SP+I work closely with our clientele to establish clearly defined and workable project briefs, in accordance with stipulated time lines and allocated/agreed budgets.

We work in TurboCAD professional 2D and 3D design.

Our primary business focus is full turnkey tenant installations (corporate & retail). Residential works are also undertaken by appointment only. The interior design service covers all aspects of design and manufacture relating specifically to space planning requirements, furniture, specialized cabinetry/joinery, electrical layouts, kitchen/bathroom/built in cupboards designs, tiling, general flooring and related trades. Specification of works/finishes forms an integral part of our service offering.

The interior decorating division covers all soft furnishings primarily with the inclusion of wallpapers, artworks and styling.

Close working associations with our associate partners ensures additional experience and expertise on projects where required. Joint venture projects with various architects and interior design firms are also undertaken.

Sight Projects and Interiors has built up a sizeable portfolio of completed works whilst continuously paying close attention to the various project locations worked on, the environment, architectural influences, local/international trends, together with the client’s own personal style, requirements and existing furniture pieces.

Overview of services –

CAD Design Project Management Tenant installation office/retail Office builds/partitioning New homes including architectural services, house plans, sourcing of land/stands + compiling building feasibility packages with turnkey services for clients Alterations + additions to homes, offices, retail + hospitality Specification for corporate, retail, domestic + hospitality Specialized cabinetry design + manufacturing Bathroom (vanities, sanitary ware + tiling design), kitchen and built in cupboard design + manufacturing Space planning of office/corporate space, custom designed and manufactured reception areas, boardrooms + offices Painting + wallpaper Flooring - tiling / carpeting / wooden flooring / laminate / screeds A full interior design and decorating service on all sizes of projects including soft furnishings, sofa’s, curtains, blinds, styling, wallpaper, reupholstery, flooring/all types of floor finishes, carpeting, area carpets, lighting, art work and prints/photography. Sourcing etc.