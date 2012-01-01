Established in 2012, ENDesigns Architectural Studio is a passionate and dynamic architectural practice dedicated to deliver creative, high quality, contemporary designs that are sensitive to the client’s brief, budget and site conditions.

Our founder and Principal Architect, Elmine Nell has over 10 years of experience in the Architecture field and has been involved in various Private Residential and Luxury Homes, Residential Complexes, Student Housing, Industrial, Office and Public Buildings like modernizing an existing church.

We are located in Nelspruit (Mbombela), Mpumalanga, but operate through the whole of South Africa. We have experience in New Builds as well as Additions and Renovations.

Although we can customize our services to suit each individual client's needs, we do recommend our full services, which includes:

Concept Design - Prepare an initial design and advise on space planning, proposed materials, style, and construction methods.

Sketchplan Design - Review the design and consult with local authorities. Develop the design, construction systems and materials. Co-ordinate project with other consultants.

Working Drawings for Council Submission and Construction - Completing Technical Drawings and Documentation from which contractor will prepare quotation.

Contract Administration during Construction - Administer the building contract, issue construction documentation and inspect the works.

3D Visualisation - We build detailed 3D computer models for clients, architects and developers that can be used for marketing or just to give your clients a better understanding of your design. Services we offer are 3D Still Images, 3D Animations/Videos or Interactive 3D applications.

Contact/Enquiry

Take a virtual tour around House 1764

+DOWNLOAD THE INTERACTIVE 3D GAME+