ENDesigns Architectural Studio
Architects in Nelspruit
11Projects (11) 2Ideabooks (2)
Reviews (8)
Projects

    • Verandah Extension, ENDesigns Architectural Studio ENDesigns Architectural Studio
    Verandah Extension, ENDesigns Architectural Studio ENDesigns Architectural Studio
    Verandah Extension, ENDesigns Architectural Studio ENDesigns Architectural Studio
    +12
    Verandah Extension
    HOUSE 1764, ENDesigns Architectural Studio ENDesigns Architectural Studio Patios Wood
    HOUSE 1764, ENDesigns Architectural Studio ENDesigns Architectural Studio Single family home
    HOUSE 1764, ENDesigns Architectural Studio ENDesigns Architectural Studio Patios
    +3
    HOUSE 1764
    HOUSE 1418, ENDesigns Architectural Studio ENDesigns Architectural Studio Modern houses
    HOUSE 1418, ENDesigns Architectural Studio ENDesigns Architectural Studio Patios
    HOUSE 1418, ENDesigns Architectural Studio ENDesigns Architectural Studio
    +1
    HOUSE 1418
    HOUSE NELL, ENDesigns Architectural Studio ENDesigns Architectural Studio Modern living room Bricks Grey
    HOUSE NELL, ENDesigns Architectural Studio ENDesigns Architectural Studio Single family home Bricks Grey
    HOUSE NELL, ENDesigns Architectural Studio ENDesigns Architectural Studio Single family home
    +9
    HOUSE NELL
    HOUSE 1758, ENDesigns Architectural Studio ENDesigns Architectural Studio Patios
    HOUSE 1758, ENDesigns Architectural Studio ENDesigns Architectural Studio Modern living room
    HOUSE 1758, ENDesigns Architectural Studio ENDesigns Architectural Studio Modern living room
    +2
    HOUSE 1758
    LAKEHOUSE, ENDesigns Architectural Studio ENDesigns Architectural Studio Country house
    LAKEHOUSE, ENDesigns Architectural Studio ENDesigns Architectural Studio Country house
    LAKEHOUSE, ENDesigns Architectural Studio ENDesigns Architectural Studio Country house
    +2
    LAKEHOUSE
    Established in 2012, ENDesigns Architectural Studio is a passionate and dynamic architectural practice dedicated to deliver creative, high quality, contemporary designs that are sensitive to the client’s brief, budget and site conditions.

    Our founder and Principal Architect, Elmine Nell has over 10 years of experience in the Architecture field and has been involved in various Private Residential and Luxury Homes, Residential Complexes, Student Housing, Industrial, Office and Public Buildings like modernizing an existing church. 

    We are located in Nelspruit (Mbombela), Mpumalanga, but operate through the whole of South Africa. We have experience in New Builds as well as Additions and Renovations.

    Although we can customize our services to suit each individual client's needs, we do recommend our full services, which includes: 

    Concept Design - Prepare an initial design and advise on space planning, proposed materials, style, and construction methods. 

    Sketchplan Design - Review the design and consult with local authorities. Develop the design, construction systems and materials. Co-ordinate project with other consultants.

    Working Drawings for Council Submission and Construction - Completing Technical Drawings and Documentation from which contractor will prepare quotation.

    Contract Administration during Construction - Administer the building contract, issue construction documentation and inspect the works.

    3D Visualisation - We build detailed 3D computer models for clients, architects and developers that can be used for marketing or just to give your clients a better understanding of your design. Services we offer are 3D Still Images, 3D Animations/Videos or Interactive 3D applications.

    Services
    • Architectural Design
    • Documentation & Contract Administration of New Buildings
    • Residential & Commercial
    • Alterations & Renovations
    Service areas
    • Nelspruit
    • Mpumalanga
    • Western Cape
    • South Africa
    Address
    Unit B2, De Blok Office Park, c/o Wilhelm & Ferreira Streets, Nelspruit
    PO Box 12805 Nelspruit
    South Africa
    +27-795098098 architectdesigns.co.za/index.html

    Reviews

    nelltech
    ENDesigns comes highly recommended on all aspects in building and interior design  from concept, design, work drawings, contruction phase and project management and administration. Both practical and relevant advise and service to each clients needs,  conducted on the highest standard and with atmost professionalism. ENDesigns is truely passionate and synonymous with architecture and design
    almost 4 years ago
    Tim Burke Homify Tim Burke Homify
    Elmine is a skilled professional with a knack for design. A pleasure to work with
    almost 4 years ago
    rynohills
    The Architecture can truly be appreciated with the expressions of very creative and unique details incorporated within the designs which compliments, completes and brings to life the unique architecture.
    over 3 years ago
