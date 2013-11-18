Your browser is out-of-date.

Gorgeous Gardens
Landscape Designers in Pretoria
    At Gorgeous Gardens we are dedicated to high quality, forward thinking landscape design. Review just a taste of the broad range of our design and Development. Our work explores and expresses relationships between people and the environment. We employ a rigorous design process to create thoughtful and meaningful landscapes with a sound theoretical base.

    Services
    • urban design
    • residential design
    • PARKS
    • Sustainable Design
    • site planning
    • Master Plan
    • Civic Landscape Design
    • construction
    • Irrigation
    • Hardscapes
    • Softscapes
    Service areas
    Gauteng and Pretoria
    Address
    247 Albertus street. no 4 Villa La Montagne. La Montagne
    0184 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-827893091 www.facebook.com/heletvanblerk

    Mari Marais
    Love our gorgeous garden !!! All the way from design to final picture blew our minds !!! Helét is a genius.
    4 months ago
    Project date: November 2018
    Di Fish
    6 months ago
