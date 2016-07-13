Your browser is out-of-date.

D Doucakis Manufacturing Company
Curtains, Blinds & Shutters in Johannesburg
    • Stainless Steel Curtain Rod with Crystal Finial & Cylinder Bracket, D Doucakis Manufacturing Company D Doucakis Manufacturing Company HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Stainless Steel Curtain Rod with Crystal Finial & Cylinder Bracket

    Longest-established manufacturers of custom-made curtain rods and fittings in brass, iron, steel and wood, available in a wide range of finishes: natural, stained, duco'ed, gilded and paint effects. Doucakis match colours, groove or rabbet rods for any track, and make brackets to fit. Also supply hold-backs and cast finials. Recognised by a multi-national wholesaler as: "By far our best supplier."  www.doucakis.co.za

    Services
    Manufacturers of Curtain Rods and Fittings
    Service areas
    Southern Africa
    Address
    6 Beacon Road, New Doornfontein
    2094 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-114027141
    Legal disclosure

    Multi-national wholesaler declared, "You are not our best but by far our best supplier".  www.doucakis.co.za

