Beverley Hui Architects is based in Cape Town and has a large number of high-end residential designs in its portfolio. The Farmhouse at Reditus is the firms crowning achievement with a highly polished exterior facade in contemporary style. It has a sturdy, weighty appearance unlike many modern designs which can appear "thin". Beverley Hui has also completed numerous homes in the Cape Dutch Style, which is endemic to South Africa, and is known for its beautifully crafted central gables. The company has also designed a number of luxury homes on Estates in the Cape Vernacular style which can be described as a modernised version of the original Cape Dutch, having clean cut straight gables. At BH architects originality and authenticity of execution is always in sight.