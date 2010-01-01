Your browser is out-of-date.

Beverley Hui Architects
Architects in Cape Town
    • CAPE DUTCH HOUSE DARLING TOWN, Beverley Hui Architects Beverley Hui Architects Balcony Bricks Beige
    CAPE DUTCH HOUSE DARLING TOWN
    Cape Dutch Style House - Cape Town Architect Hui, Beverley Hui Architects Beverley Hui Architects Country house Bricks White
    Cape Dutch Style House - Cape Town Architect Hui
    House Wood Somerset West Architect, Beverley Hui Architects Beverley Hui Architects Country style garden Bricks Beige
    House Wood Somerset West Architect, Beverley Hui Architects Beverley Hui Architects Country style bathroom Wood Grey
    House Wood Somerset West Architect, Beverley Hui Architects Beverley Hui Architects Classic style bedroom Wood Grey
    House Wood Somerset West Architect
    residential architect cape town designs french style houses, Beverley Hui Architects Beverley Hui Architects Mediterranean style house Bricks White
    residential architect cape town designs french style houses
    Architects Award for Courtyard House Somerset West, Beverley Hui Architects Beverley Hui Architects Single family home Bricks Beige
    Architects Award for Courtyard House Somerset West, Beverley Hui Architects Beverley Hui Architects Country house Bricks Beige
    Architects Award for Courtyard House Somerset West
    Modern Architect Designed House in Somerset West, Beverley Hui Architects Beverley Hui Architects Modern houses
    Modern Architect Designed House in Somerset West, Beverley Hui Architects Beverley Hui Architects Modern bathroom
    Modern Architect Designed House in Somerset West, Beverley Hui Architects Beverley Hui Architects Modern kitchen Tiles Turquoise
    Modern Architect Designed House in Somerset West
    Beverley Hui Architects is based in Cape Town and has a large number of high-end residential designs in its portfolio.  The Farmhouse at Reditus is the firms crowning achievement with a highly polished exterior facade in contemporary style. It has a sturdy, weighty appearance unlike many modern designs which can appear "thin".  Beverley Hui has also completed numerous homes in the Cape Dutch Style, which is endemic to South Africa, and is known for its beautifully crafted central gables.  The company has also designed a number of luxury homes on Estates in the Cape Vernacular style which can be described as a modernised version of the original Cape Dutch, having clean cut straight gables.  At BH architects  originality and authenticity of execution is always in sight. 

    Services
    • Architecture Design
    • council approved house plans
    Service areas
    • Cape Town
    • Stellenbosch
    • Paarl
    • Somerset West
    • Cape Peninsula
    • Southern Suburbs
    • Penhill
    • Plumstead
    Company awards
    House of the Year 2010, Schonenburg Estate Somerset West
    Address
    7801 Cape Town
    South Africa
    www.architectcapetown.co.za
