Darryl Croome Architects is an integrated practice that incorporates architecture and interior design. Darryl Croome’s extensive experience is complimented by a specialised commercial, industrial, hotel and residential team led by senior project architects with experienced, well trained technicians.

The companies interior design department forms part of the professional team providing clients with a personalised interior service, for all their fixed joinery requirements. Architectural excellence, in design and execution together with a keen understanding of the commercial aspects of property development, has placed Darryl Croome Architects in a unique position to provide a professional service to both developers and private clients alike. Timeless simplicity and elegance with attention to detail in every aspect including landscaping, is evident in their many publishing projects. Its residential buildings are landmarks in Cape Town and have been featured in House and Leisure, Habitat, Home Owner, Visi and The Property Magazine. Many of the luxury homes have been featured on Top Billing, a local continuity television program. Several of the houses have also been used for international film shoots.