The practice philosophy has remained clear in a belief that every project is unique. The importance of design with a particular approach to creating good quality spaces and responsible urban approach is the key to fundamental architecture. The practice believes in the essential diagrammatic approach to a building and where the design approach is driven a lot by the response to the site and the client’s brief. Concept development is done by hand with the sketch plan development and technical documentation done in three dimensional resolution using state of the art software, from Autodesk Revit and Lumion. The practice draws on many years’ experience in various fields. The team consists of two Principle Architects, a Senior Architectural Technologist, Interior Specialist and administrative support staff. We are proud to be of service to any client who chooses us based on our enthusiasm, work efficiency, work ethic and unique end product.