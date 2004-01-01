Your browser is out-of-date.

Finely Found It Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Cape Town
Reviews (1)
    Finely Found It Interiors is an interior decorating service based in Cape Town. It was founded in 2004 by Carida Muirhead,  who has a strong business background as well as a fresh and distinct eye for decor and design. The approach is that of absolute professionalism with results that are timeless and reflective of the client's personality, budget and wishes.  The aim is always to give a distinctive and unique end-result by doing a lot of research at the onset of the project.  Listening to the client but also understanding the bones of the home, office or hotel is vital to this decorating company and this in return means that each client  receives a truly authentic space upon hand-over.

    Carida is a qualified interior decorator and therefore has the advantage of many years experience coupled with the technical knowledge to ensure a high-end product time and time again.  She  is also the decor contributor for The Mercury newspaper and regularly gets invited to  host decor trend talks to decor enthusiasts.  Her vast experience and knowledge gives clients the reassurance and peace of mind that their home is in very good hands.  Each project is tackled with absolute love and inspiration - as if it were her own home. The gorgeous results speak for itself.

    Services
    • Interior Decor & Design; Project management; Decor Trend talks-
    • Decor Journalism
    Service areas
    • Durban
    • Johannesburg
    • Cape Town
    • Scarborough
    Address
    Daisy Road
    8000 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-824122331 www.finelyfounditinteriors.co.za

