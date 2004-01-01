Finely Found It Interiors is an interior decorating service based in Cape Town. It was founded in 2004 by Carida Muirhead, who has a strong business background as well as a fresh and distinct eye for decor and design. The approach is that of absolute professionalism with results that are timeless and reflective of the client's personality, budget and wishes. The aim is always to give a distinctive and unique end-result by doing a lot of research at the onset of the project. Listening to the client but also understanding the bones of the home, office or hotel is vital to this decorating company and this in return means that each client receives a truly authentic space upon hand-over.

Carida is a qualified interior decorator and therefore has the advantage of many years experience coupled with the technical knowledge to ensure a high-end product time and time again. She is also the decor contributor for The Mercury newspaper and regularly gets invited to host decor trend talks to decor enthusiasts. Her vast experience and knowledge gives clients the reassurance and peace of mind that their home is in very good hands. Each project is tackled with absolute love and inspiration - as if it were her own home. The gorgeous results speak for itself.