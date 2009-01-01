Pen Architectural Technologists started out in 2009 after taking a break from varsity and bloomed from August 2013. PAT Signature buildings are Modern with a touch of white's, light grey's and charcoals. Making it stand out from other buildings.
All designs are carefully thought through, from a hand drawn design sketch to a computerized working drawing to a 3D of the exterior and interior design, council approved... the whole package is done, complete.
- Services
- architectural designing
- Exterior 3D Designing
- Interior 3D designing
- Landscape designing
- Council submissions
- Site supervision
- Project Management
- Service areas
- South-Africa and anywhere else
- Johannesburg
- Address
-
52 valley road, broadacres, Terra Nova estate unit F2
2021 Johannesburg
South Africa
+27-799981029