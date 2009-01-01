Your browser is out-of-date.

Pen Architectural Technologists
Architects in Johannesburg
    • House Sam, Pen Architectural Technologists Pen Architectural Technologists
    House Sam
    Project Cammy and Simiso, Pen Architectural Technologists Pen Architectural Technologists
    Project Cammy and Simiso

    Pen Architectural Technologists started out in 2009 after taking a break from varsity and bloomed from August 2013. PAT Signature buildings are Modern with a touch of white's, light grey's and charcoals. Making it stand out from other buildings.

    All designs are carefully thought through, from a hand drawn design sketch to a computerized working drawing to a 3D of the exterior and interior design, council approved... the whole package is done, complete.

    Services
    • architectural designing
    • Exterior 3D Designing
    • Interior 3D designing
    • Landscape designing
    • Council submissions
    • Site supervision
    • Project Management
    Service areas
    • South-Africa and anywhere else
    • Johannesburg
    Address
    52 valley road, broadacres, Terra Nova estate unit F2
    2021 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-799981029
