Pen Architectural Technologists started out in 2009 after taking a break from varsity and bloomed from August 2013. PAT Signature buildings are Modern with a touch of white's, light grey's and charcoals. Making it stand out from other buildings.

All designs are carefully thought through, from a hand drawn design sketch to a computerized working drawing to a 3D of the exterior and interior design, council approved... the whole package is done, complete.