MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
Architects in Cape Town
Reviews (0)
Projects

    • THE VILLA I FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN, MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Eclectic style houses
    THE VILLA I FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN, MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Patios
    THE VILLA I FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN, MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Patios
    +24
    THE VILLA I FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN
    HOUSE I ATLANTIC SEABOARD, CAPE TOWN, MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Modern houses
    HOUSE I ATLANTIC SEABOARD, CAPE TOWN, MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Modern houses
    HOUSE I ATLANTIC SEABOARD, CAPE TOWN, MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
    +15
    HOUSE I ATLANTIC SEABOARD, CAPE TOWN
    HOUSE I CAMPS BAY, CAPE TOWN, MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Modern houses
    HOUSE I CAMPS BAY, CAPE TOWN, MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Modern houses
    HOUSE I CAMPS BAY, CAPE TOWN, MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Modern houses
    +11
    HOUSE I CAMPS BAY, CAPE TOWN

    MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS is a Cape Town based boutique design practice specializing in contemporary residential architecture and interiors - bespoke new homes and major alterations to existing houses and apartments.  

    We start with your vision, listen carefully to your needs and craft spaces tailored to your lifestyle.

    We unlock potential in properties converting them into unique and highly valuable assets for home owners and for developers.   

    We have international experience in major hotel and office projects and local experience in commercial upgrades and furniture design. 

    WHAT WE OFFER 

    ★ We offer professionalism and integrity, combined with experienced and personal design services dedicated to successfully delivering all aspects of your project. 

    ★ We offer a broad range of professional property consulting and architectural services to suit your particular project and budget requirements.

    ★ We provide full architectural services from inception to completion, guiding you through the entire design and construction process.

    WHAT MAKES US UNIQUE?

    ★ With over 20 years' experience, including 8 years in London, Marvin Farr will personally run and deliver your project from inception to completion giving you a highly personal, consistent, experienced and professional service.    

    ★ We believe everyone deserves good design so we also provide unique partial stage services (eg. concept sketch designs only) that empower our clients and cost effectively add real value to their projects.

    We would love to hear from you!

    Services
    Architecture & Interior design
    Service areas
    Cape Town & South Africa
    Address
    1 THE PARK, Lingen Street, Oranjezicht
    8001 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-788002649 www.marvinfarrarchitects.co.za
