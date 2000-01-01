Francois Marais Architects are leading Architects at the forefront of signature designs in South Africa with Branches in Johannesburg and Cape Town. The studio specializes in designing energy efficient and green star rated buildings for commercial and residential clients.

Energy Efficient | Green Technologies | 20 Years Of Signature Designs

The History:

The firm was established in 1996 and has since become one of the biggest and influential architectural firms in South Africa, with over 20 years of service to the architectural industry, Francois Maria Architects has become a landmark on the South African landscape.

Francois Marais:

Francois has grown the studio into one of the leading firms in the South African market. Coming from a family of Architects its no surprise he is now considered one of the leading professionals in his industry, a principle architect on many large developments, including luxury residences, cluster developments, game lodges, hotels, shopping centers and offices, both locally and internationally.

The Team:

Francois's firm is a dynamic team of designers that are up to date with the latest trends locally and internationally. Francois selects his team considering a variety of factors and each person brings a unique quality to the business creating a well rounded firm that is top in their industry.

Architecture:

We work with both residential and commercial clients creating luxury signature homes that fit to the unique lifestyle and personality of each individual client. Our commercial work gives us a platform to experiment and push the boundaries of engineering to continue to create out unique and groundbreaking designs.

Interior Design:

High quality and unique, we like to push the boundaries with structures and design elements, often blurring the division between the interior and exterior, encouraging users of the building to embrace the African climate.

Services:

We offer a range of architectural and interior services from new design to additions and alterations, in the form off three packages, silver package, gold package and platinum package. Learn more about our fees and rates here.

Please contact us for more information.

Johannesburg Studio | No. 4 Osborne Lane | Osborne Office Suites | Suite #12 | Bedfordview

Cape Town Studio | 13 Totnes Ave | Camps Bay | Cape Town | 8005