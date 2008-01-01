Kirsty Badenhorst Interiors was founded in 2008 and from a very humble beginning over the years we have learnt so much and grown into an established name in the industry. We are a Durban Interior Design firm but have completed work both nationally and abroad. We offer a comprehensive package to our clients, managing every factor of the design project working side by side with architects and contractors.

KB Interiors as a company is committed to fulfilling every need a client may have in their journey towards the perfect home, a home that speaks of their character and personal style yet becoming a meeting place a trend of function. We believe that a space should be timeless while incorporating its natural surroundings. Here at KB Interiors we strive to breathe life into a project, from turning a building site into a home and providing superbly finished products and thought out designs.