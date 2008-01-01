Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Kirsty Badenhorst Interiors
Designers in Durban
Overview 12Projects (12) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Country Chic - Kitchen, Kirsty Badenhorst Interiors Kirsty Badenhorst Interiors Built-in kitchens
    Country Chic - Kitchen, Kirsty Badenhorst Interiors Kirsty Badenhorst Interiors Built-in kitchens
    Country Chic - Kitchen, Kirsty Badenhorst Interiors Kirsty Badenhorst Interiors Built-in kitchens
    +5
    Country Chic - Kitchen
    TRAVEL IN TIME, MUSGRAVE HOME, Kirsty Badenhorst Interiors Kirsty Badenhorst Interiors Living roomAccessories & decoration
    TRAVEL IN TIME, MUSGRAVE HOME, Kirsty Badenhorst Interiors Kirsty Badenhorst Interiors Living roomAccessories & decoration
    TRAVEL IN TIME, MUSGRAVE HOME, Kirsty Badenhorst Interiors Kirsty Badenhorst Interiors Living roomAccessories & decoration
    +10
    TRAVEL IN TIME, MUSGRAVE HOME
    A Woman's Sanctuary, Hilton Home Office, Kirsty Badenhorst Interiors Kirsty Badenhorst Interiors Office spaces & stores
    A Woman's Sanctuary, Hilton Home Office, Kirsty Badenhorst Interiors Kirsty Badenhorst Interiors Office spaces & stores
    A Woman's Sanctuary, Hilton Home Office, Kirsty Badenhorst Interiors Kirsty Badenhorst Interiors Office spaces & stores
    +18
    A Woman's Sanctuary, Hilton Home Office
    house P, Kirsty Badenhorst Interiors Kirsty Badenhorst Interiors
    house P, Kirsty Badenhorst Interiors Kirsty Badenhorst Interiors
    house P, Kirsty Badenhorst Interiors Kirsty Badenhorst Interiors
    +3
    house P
    little girls room design, Kirsty Badenhorst Interiors Kirsty Badenhorst Interiors Nursery/kid's roomWardrobes & closets
    little girls room design, Kirsty Badenhorst Interiors Kirsty Badenhorst Interiors Nursery/kid's roomBeds & cribs
    little girls room design, Kirsty Badenhorst Interiors Kirsty Badenhorst Interiors Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration
    +3
    little girls room design
    HOUSE J, Kirsty Badenhorst Interiors Kirsty Badenhorst Interiors Mediterranean style bathrooms
    HOUSE J, Kirsty Badenhorst Interiors Kirsty Badenhorst Interiors Mediterranean style bathrooms
    HOUSE J, Kirsty Badenhorst Interiors Kirsty Badenhorst Interiors Mediterranean style bathrooms
    +7
    HOUSE J
    Show all 12 projects

    Kirsty Badenhorst Interiors was founded in 2008 and from a very humble beginning over the years we have learnt so much and grown into an established name in the industry. We are a Durban Interior Design firm but have completed work both nationally and abroad. We offer a comprehensive package to our clients, managing every factor of the design project working side by side with architects and contractors.

    KB Interiors as a company is committed to fulfilling every need a client may have in their journey towards the perfect home, a home that speaks of their character and personal style yet becoming a meeting place a trend of function. We believe that a space should be timeless while incorporating its natural surroundings. Here at KB Interiors we strive to breathe life into a project, from turning a building site into a home and providing superbly finished products and thought out designs.

    Services
    • Interior Architecture
    • Interior Design
    • INTERIOR DECORATING
    Service areas
    worldwide and Durban
    Address
    131 Silverton Road, Musgrave
    4001 Durban
    South Africa
    +27-822267863 www.kbinteriors.co.za
      Add SEO element