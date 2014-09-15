When we decided to create our own firm in 2010, we had very strong ideas about the kind of buildings we wanted to design. We believe that architecture should be rooted to its particular place by using the best local materials and craftsmen. Our vision is to create buildings that are environmentally responsive, authentic, artful, tactile and modern.

By designing in harmony with the land, we create buildings that, through their massing, materials and orientation are sustainable. Through selective mass in materials, we keep the interiors cool during the day and warm at night. Lightweight roof structures prevent solar heat gain, harvest rainwater and can be designed to collect solar energy. We often base our concepts on the passive climatic response of vernacular structures of the region. Most of these old buildings are timeless, practical and beautiful and will continue to inform our way of designing.

While we are very proud of the buildings we design, we derive a great sense of accomplishment from our “family” of talented individuals we have assembled at our office. We also value every engineer, contractor and craftsman who forms an intricate part of the success of our projects. Their knowledge of construction and system performance is integral to any design and leads to sustainable and practical buildings.

Another important team member is the client of course. We have had the opportunity to work with amazing individuals and families who not only supported, but also inspired and challenged us. Through their dreams we are given the opportunity to realize our own.

“timeless architecture needn’t shout; it is more pleasant to listen to the wind whispering through it” Bill Turnbill