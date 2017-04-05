Your browser is out-of-date.

Oscar Designs
Interior Designers & Decorators in Port Elizabeth
    Before and After Guesthouse
    Project Rehab
    Bionic Kiosk / In Edgars Stores Nationwide
    Project Welton Keep

    Oscar Designs is a dynamic Interior Design and Decoration company. We offer a complete design service with a fresh and modern approach to improve, reinterpret or style interior spaces. 

    Oscar Designs will handle your design and décor projects with passion, commitment, creativity and absolute professionalism.

    Our fully-qualified Interior designers work closely with you, the client, to design and decorate interiors according to your lifestyle and budget.

    Services
    Interior Design & Décor kitchen design 3d Drawings Spatial Planning & Project Management
    Service areas
    Port Elizabeth
    Address
    10 Harrower Road, North End
    6001 Port Elizabeth
    South Africa
    +27-842875741 www.oscardesigns.webs.com
