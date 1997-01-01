The original practice was established by in 1997. Walker Smith Architects is based in Kloof, Durban, South Africa where it operates from Loudon Park. We believe fundamentally in the concept that the team is stronger than the individual and that well led collective thought is more effective than autocracy. This is evidenced by the structure of the practice and the associated practices with whom we share our premises. Walker Smith Architects employs a core team and then contracts with these associated practices as required. We strive to develop long term relationships with our clients.

New projects commissioned to practice are primarily overseen by one of the four Associates or Project Leaders. The co-ordination and resourcing of all day to day production of drawings is overseen by the practice manager.

Walker Smith Architects believes fundamentally in an architecture that is generated and not predetermined and then simply imposed on the site. We believe that as each brief and site is completely unique, logically so should the design solution be. The design therefore responds to those things that cannot easily be changed.

The Walker Smith Architects team thrives on new challenges and is passionate about producing architecture of appropriateness and excellence!