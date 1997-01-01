Your browser is out-of-date.

Walker Smith Architects
Architects in Durban
Reviews (7)
    Beautiful Gowrie Farm

    The original practice was established by in 1997. Walker Smith Architects is based in Kloof, Durban, South Africa where it operates from Loudon Park. We believe fundamentally in the concept that the team is stronger than the individual and that well led collective thought is more effective than autocracy. This is evidenced by the structure of the practice and the associated practices with whom we share our premises. Walker Smith Architects employs a core team and then contracts with these associated practices as required. We strive to develop long term relationships with our clients. 

    New projects commissioned to practice are primarily overseen by one of the four Associates or Project Leaders. The co-ordination and resourcing of all day to day production of drawings is overseen by the practice manager. 

    Walker Smith Architects believes fundamentally in an architecture that is generated and not predetermined and then simply imposed on the site. We believe that as each brief and site is completely unique, logically so should the design solution be. The design therefore responds to those things that cannot easily be changed.

    The Walker Smith Architects team thrives on new challenges and is passionate about producing architecture of appropriateness and excellence!

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Urban Design & Interior Design
    Service areas
    • South Africa & Africa
    • Durban
    Address
    19B Village rd, Kloof
    3610 Durban
    South Africa
    +27-317645515 www.walkersmith.co.za

    Reviews

    Kathryn Kure
    Walker Smith are responsible for the aesthetically pleasing yet eminently practical new buildings at Thomas More College which combine a respect for the Tudor style with the needs of a school. Their work speaks for itself if you are fortunate enough to experience their buildings.
    10 months ago
    Ryan Matthew
    about 1 year ago
    Martin Johnson
    about 4 years ago
