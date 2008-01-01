ELPHICK PROOME ARCHITECTS was established in 1989 and has grown to become a leading architectural firm in South Africa. Committed to architectural excellence, we strive to create exciting buildings, environments and spaces that respond to the unique nature of each project with integrity and purpose to generate design solutions which are appropriate, enduring, innovative and functional. Our philosophy emphasizes an appropriate architecture that responds to context, region and climate. We endeavour to design intelligent solutions which rise to the diverse challenges of our social and economic context and make a significant contribution to the African reality. The realization of client aspirations and project potential is sought through the efficient accommodation of demands with an inspired manipulation of space and meticulous attention to detail.
The practice comprises 2 Directors, 3 Partners, 6 Associates, 10 employed Architects, 31 Architectural Technicians, 4 Graphic Artists and 7 Administrative Staff. Design and documentation capacity totals 63 individual workstations in a fully networked state of the art CAD + Revit system.
- Services
- Architecture
- Interior Architecture
- Interior Design
- Graphic Design
- Urban Planning
- Service areas
- Westville
- KwaZulu Natal
- Projects undertaken outside of the Republic include France
- Angola
- Lesotho
- Nigeria
- Seychelles
- Swaziland
- Rwanda
- Tanzania and Zambia
- Address
-
16 The Boulevard, Westway Office Park
3635 Westville, Kwazulu Natal
South Africa
+27-312755800 www.eparch.co.za/index.html
RECENT INTERNATIONAL AWARDS
2017 - AFRICAN PROPERTY AWARDS, RCL Foods Offices – Westville, KZN
2014 - DESIGN et al | International Design and Architecture Award, Rooiels Beach House, Rooiels, Western Cape
2011 - AFRICAN PROPERTY AWARDS, Investec Regional Head Office, KZN
RECENT S.A.I.A. NATIONAL AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE
2012 - Investec Regional Head Office, KZN
2008 - EPA Studio, KZN
RECENT S.A.I.A. NATIONAL MERIT AWARDS
2012 - Investec Regional Head Office, KZN
2008 - EPA Studio, KZN
2006 - Elphick Studio, KZN
RECENT REGIONAL AWARDS
2017 - RCL Foods Offices, Westville, KZN
2013 - Unilever Indonsa, KZN
2011 - Gottlieb DC, KZN
2011 - Investec Regional Head Office, KZN
SAISC NATIONAL STEEL AWARDS
2013 - Rooiels Beach House, Rooiels, Western Cape
2009 - Gottlieb DC, KZN