ELPHICK PROOME ARCHITECTS was established in 1989 and has grown to become a leading architectural firm in South Africa. Committed to architectural excellence, we strive to create exciting buildings, environments and spaces that respond to the unique nature of each project with integrity and purpose to generate design solutions which are appropriate, enduring, innovative and functional. Our philosophy emphasizes an appropriate architecture that responds to context, region and climate. We endeavour to design intelligent solutions which rise to the diverse challenges of our social and economic context and make a significant contribution to the African reality. The realization of client aspirations and project potential is sought through the efficient accommodation of demands with an inspired manipulation of space and meticulous attention to detail.

The practice comprises 2 Directors, 3 Partners, 6 Associates, 10 employed Architects, 31 Architectural Technicians, 4 Graphic Artists and 7 Administrative Staff. Design and documentation capacity totals 63 individual workstations in a fully networked state of the art CAD + Revit system.