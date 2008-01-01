Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Elphick Proome Architects
Architects in Westville, Kwazulu Natal
Overview 11Projects (11) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • The Quays, Elphick Proome Architects Elphick Proome Architects Modern houses
    The Quays, Elphick Proome Architects Elphick Proome Architects Modern houses
    The Quays, Elphick Proome Architects Elphick Proome Architects Modern houses
    +1
    The Quays
    Spinnaker, Elphick Proome Architects Elphick Proome Architects Modern houses
    Spinnaker, Elphick Proome Architects Elphick Proome Architects Modern houses
    Spinnaker, Elphick Proome Architects Elphick Proome Architects Modern houses
    +3
    Spinnaker
    Ridge 5 Office Development, Elphick Proome Architects Elphick Proome Architects Commercial spaces
    Ridge 5 Office Development, Elphick Proome Architects Elphick Proome Architects Commercial spaces
    Ridge 5 Office Development, Elphick Proome Architects Elphick Proome Architects Commercial spaces
    +5
    Ridge 5 Office Development
    Consulmet Offices, Johannesburg, Elphick Proome Architects Elphick Proome Architects Commercial spaces
    Consulmet Offices, Johannesburg, Elphick Proome Architects Elphick Proome Architects Commercial spaces
    Consulmet Offices, Johannesburg, Elphick Proome Architects Elphick Proome Architects Commercial spaces
    +3
    Consulmet Offices, Johannesburg
    Standard Bank Regional Head Office, Elphick Proome Architects Elphick Proome Architects Commercial spaces
    Standard Bank Regional Head Office, Elphick Proome Architects Elphick Proome Architects Commercial spaces
    Standard Bank Regional Head Office, Elphick Proome Architects Elphick Proome Architects Commercial spaces
    +3
    Standard Bank Regional Head Office
    Ridgeview and Illovo Head Office, Elphick Proome Architects Elphick Proome Architects Commercial spaces
    Ridgeview and Illovo Head Office, Elphick Proome Architects Elphick Proome Architects Commercial spaces
    Ridgeview and Illovo Head Office, Elphick Proome Architects Elphick Proome Architects Commercial spaces
    +11
    Ridgeview and Illovo Head Office
    Show all 11 projects

    ELPHICK PROOME ARCHITECTS was established in 1989 and has grown to become a leading architectural firm in South Africa. Committed to architectural excellence, we strive to create exciting buildings, environments and spaces that respond to the unique nature of each project with integrity and purpose to generate design solutions which are appropriate, enduring, innovative and functional. Our philosophy emphasizes an appropriate architecture that responds to context, region and climate. We endeavour to design intelligent solutions which rise to the diverse challenges of our social and economic context and make a significant contribution to the African reality. The realization of client aspirations and project potential is sought through the efficient accommodation of demands with an inspired manipulation of space and meticulous attention to detail.

    The practice comprises 2 Directors, 3 Partners, 6 Associates, 10 employed Architects, 31 Architectural Technicians, 4 Graphic Artists and 7 Administrative Staff. Design and documentation capacity totals 63 individual workstations in a fully networked state of the art CAD + Revit system.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interior Architecture
    • Interior Design
    • Graphic Design
    • Urban Planning
    Service areas
    • Westville
    • KwaZulu Natal
    • Projects undertaken outside of the Republic include France
    • Angola
    • Lesotho
    • Nigeria
    • Seychelles
    • Swaziland
    • Rwanda
    • Tanzania and Zambia
    • Show all 10 service areas
    Address
    16 The Boulevard, Westway Office Park
    3635 Westville, Kwazulu Natal
    South Africa
    +27-312755800 www.eparch.co.za/index.html
    Legal disclosure

    RECENT INTERNATIONAL AWARDS

    2017 - AFRICAN PROPERTY AWARDS, RCL Foods Offices – Westville, KZN

    2014 - DESIGN et al | International Design and Architecture Award, Rooiels Beach House, Rooiels, Western Cape

    2011 - AFRICAN PROPERTY AWARDS, Investec Regional Head Office, KZN

    RECENT S.A.I.A. NATIONAL AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE

    2012 - Investec Regional Head Office, KZN

    2008 - EPA Studio, KZN

    RECENT S.A.I.A. NATIONAL MERIT AWARDS

    2012 - Investec Regional Head Office, KZN

    2008 - EPA Studio, KZN

    2006 - Elphick Studio, KZN

    RECENT REGIONAL AWARDS

    2017 - RCL Foods Offices, Westville, KZN

    2013 - Unilever Indonsa, KZN

    2011 - Gottlieb DC, KZN

    2011 - Investec Regional Head Office, KZN

    SAISC NATIONAL STEEL AWARDS

    2013 - Rooiels Beach House, Rooiels, Western Cape

    2009 - Gottlieb DC, KZN

    Reviews

    Scott Campbell
    As a supplier to EPA projects, UBER HAUS is very pleased to be associated with EPA designs and management.
    over 4 years ago
    Neeraj Ramkissoon
    Great offices
    over 2 years ago
    Laveen Rajkumar
    Friendly staff, pizzas are great all the time
    about 3 years ago
    Show all 8 reviews
      Add SEO element