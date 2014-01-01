Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Twinx Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Pretoria
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (2)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • 3D Wall Panels, Twinx Interiors Twinx Interiors Commercial spaces
    3D Wall Panels, Twinx Interiors Twinx Interiors Commercial spaces
    3D Wall Panels, Twinx Interiors Twinx Interiors Commercial spaces
    +6
    3D Wall Panels

    TWINX Interiors (Reg Number 2014/113408/07) offer a comprehensive interior design services for homes and offices in the Gauteng province and environ. This venture offers the personalized services the target market desires and can afford in a way that is unique from concept to implementation. Twinx Interiors offer a unique product called the 3D Wall Panel. The 3D Wall Panels are a unique wall covering, easy to apply and paintable.

    Services
    Interior Design and Wall Decor
    Service areas
    South Africa and Pretoria
    Address
    183 Lavender Close sunrise road faerie glen
    0181 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-846727415 twinxinteriors.co.za
    Legal disclosure

    TWINX Interiors (Reg Number 2014/113408/07) offer a comprehensive interior design services for homes and offices in the Gauteng province and environ. This venture offers the personalized services the target market desires and can afford in a way that is unique from concept to implementation. Twinx Interiors offer a unique product called the 3D Wall Panel. The 3D Wall Panels are a unique wall covering, easy to apply and paintable.

    Reviews

    Kehinde Daramola
    No doubt in my mind, Twinx interiors gives the best quality service. They were on site in time and their work is very neat
    over 2 years ago
    Lerato Mashiane
    I am giving Twinx Interiors a 5 star because they went way beyond their promise in the delivery of their service. Well done guys
    over 2 years ago
      Add SEO element