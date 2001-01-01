Your browser is out-of-date.

Capital Kitchens cc
Kitchen Manufacturers in Pietermaritzburg
Reviews (6)
    Jax Meyer Kitchen & BIC's
    
    
    +13
    Jax Meyer Kitchen & BIC's
    Mik & Steph Szecsei
    
    
    +14
    Mik & Steph Szecsei
    Jamie and Som Ries
    
    
    +5
    Jamie and Som Ries
    Project : The Howards
    
    
    +15
    Project : The Howards
    Showroom Revamp
    
    
    +18
    Showroom Revamp
    Project : Burchmore
    
    
    +18
    Project : Burchmore
    Show all 14 projects

    Professional kitchen design, manufacture and installation

    Services
    • Professional kitchen design
    • manufacture and installation
    Service areas
    Kwa Zulu Natal
    Company awards
    • Royal Show 2001 Gold Medallion Award For Display.
    • Royal Show 2001 Die Pietermaritzburg Sakekamer Trophy Award for Best Display.
    • Royal Show 2002 Gold Medallion Award For Display.
    • Royal Show 2002 Trophy Award—The Most Outstanding Trade Exhibit
    Address
    6 bulman road mkondeni
    3204 Pietermaritzburg
    South Africa
    +27-333861400 www.capitalkitchens.co.za

    Reviews

    Amina
    A big Thank you to Lyall ,Bheki and the team for a beautiful kitchen.A professional job well done with outstanding service👌!We could not be any happier and highly recommend Capital kitchens as they are friendly, affordable , helpful and accommodating. 💫
    about 1 year ago
    Matthew Bremner
    Honest, Reliable and Dedicated team! Chat to Brendon for all your kitchen needs!
    about 4 years ago
    Mark Williamson
    Great company with quality finishes. Lyle has been professional and a pleasure to work with
    over 3 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
