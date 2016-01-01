Two Five Five Architects is a commercial architectural practice, with branches in Cape Town & Johannesburg.

The two founding partners, experienced architects Theo Kruger & André Krige, started the practice with a desire to see design led innovative solutions enter the commercial architectural environment. As a company we strive to practice ‘architecture for responsibility’. First and foremost we always try to be responsible towards our clients & their budgets.

We also believe we should be responsible towards the site & context, the neighbouring community and the environment. We believe this results in unique, context specific buildings.

Two Five Five Architects has an experienced team with over 14 years of combined experience. Our experience combined with our deep love of architecture and community drives our aim to maintain the highest levels of design through the creation of exciting yet timeless buildings.