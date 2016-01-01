Your browser is out-of-date.

Two Five Five Architects
Architects in Cape Town
Reviews (5)
Projects

    OBS Corner
    OBS Corner, Two Five Five Architects Two Five Five Architects
    OBS Corner, Two Five Five Architects Two Five Five Architects
    +4
    OBS Corner
    William Nicol Office
    William Nicol Office, Two Five Five Architects Two Five Five Architects
    William Nicol Office, Two Five Five Architects Two Five Five Architects
    +5
    William Nicol Office
    Courtyard House
    Courtyard House, Two Five Five Architects Two Five Five Architects
    Courtyard House, Two Five Five Architects Two Five Five Architects
    +5
    Courtyard House

    Two Five Five Architects is a commercial architectural practice, with branches in Cape Town & Johannesburg. 

    The two founding partners, experienced architects Theo Kruger & André Krige, started the practice with a desire to see design led innovative solutions enter the commercial architectural environment. As a company we strive to practice ‘architecture for responsibility’. First and foremost we always try to be responsible towards our clients & their budgets. 

    We also believe we should be responsible towards the site & context, the neighbouring community and the environment. We believe this results in unique, context specific buildings. 

    Two Five Five Architects has an experienced team with over 14 years of combined experience. Our experience combined with our deep love of architecture and community drives our aim to maintain the highest levels of design through the creation of exciting yet timeless buildings.

    Services
    Architecture
    Service areas
    Cape Town
    Address
    236 Lower Main Road, Observatory
    7925 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-214472136 www.twofivefive.co.za

    Reviews

    danvig de bruyn
    almost 3 years ago
    Ryan “RyRy”
    over 4 years ago
    Benjamin Maune
    Very impressive, rustic look and very smart people
    over 5 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
