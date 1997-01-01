Spiro Couyadis Architects, formerly known as JGA Architects, was established in 1997 and has been involved in the execution of a wide range of projects ranging from retail centres, residential complexes, vacation resorts, private residences, churches and the refurbishment of existing buildings. As architects, we are concerned with the delivery of quality, which is manifested in both service and product.
- Service areas
- Bedfordview and Gauteng
- Address
-
2008 Bedfordview
South Africa
+27-824925229 www.scarchitecture.co.za