Barak Mizrachi Architects is a Cape Town based architectural practice established in 2006. The practice engages in multi faceted projects ranging from high end private residence, Commercial, Residential developments and Industrial buildings.

The practice understands the socio-economic climate that exists for various projects and adapts the architectural solutions accordingly. It strives for Architectural continuity but meets the individual needs and identity for each project. We pride ourselves as a hands-on Architectural firm and maintain our individual approach aside other respected Architects. Since the inception of the practice, BM Architects has been involved in many Heritage projects and have become specialists in refurbishments, alterations and additions to sensitive Heritage buildings.

Barak Mizrachi (B.Arch. Pr. Arch. MIA. Int. Associate AIA)

Having graduated from the University of Cape Town in 1998 with a B. Arch degree in Architecture, Barak Mizrachi founded BM Architects in 2006, after working for several Cape Town based architectural firms. Barak’s passion for architecture has been providing clients with creative, functional and informative design solutions to accommodate their needs.

Barak Mizrachi is a registered professional architect with SACAP (The South African Council for the Architectural Profession) as well as SAIA (The South African Institute of Architects), CIA (Cape Institute for Architecture) and an international associate of the AIA (American Institute of Architects).