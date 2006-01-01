Your browser is out-of-date.

Barak Mizrachi Architects
Architects in Cape Town
Reviews (2)
Projects

    • Upper Woodstock residence , Barak Mizrachi Architects Barak Mizrachi Architects Passive house Iron/Steel Grey
    Upper Woodstock residence , Barak Mizrachi Architects Barak Mizrachi Architects Eclectic style bedroom Wood Grey
    Upper Woodstock residence , Barak Mizrachi Architects Barak Mizrachi Architects Industrial style bedroom Plywood Grey
    +5
    Upper Woodstock residence

    Barak Mizrachi Architects is a Cape Town based architectural practice established in 2006. The practice engages in multi faceted projects ranging from high end private residence, Commercial, Residential developments and Industrial buildings.

    The practice understands the socio-economic climate that exists for various projects and adapts the architectural solutions accordingly. It strives for Architectural continuity but meets the individual needs and identity for each project. We pride ourselves as a hands-on Architectural firm and maintain our individual approach aside other respected Architects. Since the inception of the practice, BM Architects has been involved in many Heritage projects and have become specialists in refurbishments, alterations and additions to sensitive Heritage buildings.

    Barak Mizrachi (B.Arch. Pr. Arch. MIA. Int. Associate AIA)

    Having graduated from the University of Cape Town in 1998 with a B. Arch degree in Architecture, Barak Mizrachi founded BM Architects in 2006, after working for several Cape Town based architectural firms. Barak’s passion for architecture has been providing clients with creative, functional and informative design solutions to accommodate their needs.

    Barak Mizrachi is a registered professional architect with SACAP (The South African Council for the Architectural Profession) as well as SAIA (The South African Institute of Architects), CIA (Cape Institute for Architecture) and an international associate of the AIA (American Institute of Architects).

    Service areas
    South Africa and Cape Town
    Address
    2nd Floor, 13 Regent Road, Sea Point
    8005 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-214340716 barakmizrachiarchitects.co.za

    Reviews

    David Marshall
    Barak is an outstanding architect. His designs are brilliant, his skill and understanding of spaces superb and imaginative. He has a great sense of taste . He takes care of his clients and acts in their interests and holds contractors to account. He is often on site and has a critical eye. His manner is calm and respectful. I have only positive things to say about Barak Mizrachi architects and have no hesitation recommending him.
    about 1 year ago
    Mark Laz
    A truly remarkable architect. It's been a pleasure having this small hard working team running 2 projects of ours - one being a challenging Heritage conversion which now is perfectly being realized and is close to completion (within budget and on time). Barak is an inspired, smart and driven architect. He's also doing a fantastic job for us as project manager. Thoroughly understood and interpreted our brief. I can vouch for his dedicated focus and sheer brilliance. Very satisfied and highly recommended.
    about 3 years ago
