ARG Design
Architects in Observatory
Reviews
    ARG Design is committed to mainstreaming regenerative design and development throughout the built environment.

    INTEGRATED DESIGN is critical to sustainability. ARG’s practice combines the professions of urban design, city and regional planning and architecture. We also work in association with key professionals in energy efficiency, waste management and cost planning to provide optimum service to our clients. We believe in providing a professional service, on site and in budget. 

    ARG Design is registered with the South African Institute of Architects and its partners and employees are registered with the South African Council for the Architectural Profession (SACAP), the Cape Institute for Architects, The South African Council for Planners (SACPLAN) and the Urban Design Institute of South Africa (UDISA).

    Services
    Architectural Services | Urban Design | Town and City Planning
    Service areas
    Observatory
    Company awards
    • We have designed and delivered many major projects and have been recognised through various awards including:
    • • Three Cape Institute for Architecture Commendation Awards
    • • Sustainable Building Best Practice (Community Category) Award and
    • • Holcim International (Middle East and Africa) Sustainable Project Prize.
    Address
    Unit 409 Premier Centre, 451 Main Road
    7925 Observatory
    South Africa
    +27-214482666 www.argdesign.co.za

    Nerine de Klerk
    My favorite park! I'm always impressed with how clean and well maintained this park is. My baby girl loves the baby swings.
    6 months ago
    Sandile Sizolwethu Zulu
    about 3 years ago
    Andile Cele
    Sustainable, innovative Designs and Project Managers
    over 4 years ago
