A Multi-family house (also known as multi-dwelling unit or MDU) is a classification of housing where multiple separate housing units for residential inhabitants are contained within one building or several buildings within one complex. A common form is an apartment building.

Where can I find multi-family house plans?

If you’re involved in the development of a new build you will start thinking about plans early on. Multi-Family plans will vary in depth and width can be created for a townhouse, apartment, duplex and flats. These plans will vary in depth and width. You will find inspiration many multi-family home plans and designs on homify.

Speak to a Certified Professional Building Designer and a residential builder/developer, which means your family home or multi-family plans will be designed from a builder's perspective. Someone with professional experience in all areas of the building industry will make your floor plans easy to use, especially if you will need to start selling early on in the project or attract renters early on.

homify offers inspiration in all aspects of your residential design needs, including links to a variety of South African and global professionals.

They will assist you through your entire home design process or multi-family plan project. Ideabooks provide you with ideas to save that will best serve your house plan or multifamily design needs.

What is a good style for a multi-family home?

Look through the site to find a multi-family house plan which features your favourite design. You will come across designs in the Traditional, Contemporary, Mediterranean and other styles. Decide whether one, two, three, or four bedrooms suits and be sure to abide by South African building regulations in your area.

Today multi-family homes are not simply four walls. Today, an apartment represents a lifestyle and, thus, an extension of the resident’s identity, making interior design essential.

The style you choose for your own apartment’s interiors is entirely up to you and luckily homify is not short of inspiration whether it’s for a new build or simply a make over.

What are some great multi-family home design ideas?

Look for professional to designers who’ve managed affordable, new-builds with earth-friendly elements like a series of townhouses with shared common areas. Exterior features with a combination of raw concrete and exposed wood will complement any existing structures in the neighbourhood.

Some multi-family homes look edgy and modern, while others seem coordinated and traditional. You might like to choose a style which is bright and airy, or has more neutrals. Perhaps you prefer casual and masculine, sunny and inviting, relaxed, cosy or multi-purpose.

In terms of interiors, Many multi-family homes are open plan, in which case stone walls and large ceiling beams add a relaxed atmosphere. A popular choice however is a warmer style, like a traditional structure made into a versatile, more modern space with an eclectic decor that is both warm and luxurious.

Whatever your design style, the family home is a place to gather together for meals and quality time. Get more ideas and browse the homify website to start shortlisting the styles you love.

What are some of your favorite design ideas for a multi-family home?