If you are looking to improve your bathroom with a more luxurious feel, you will find all of the essential info and inspiration on homify. Browse pictures for inspiration and even connect with hundreds of luxury bathroom professionals.

The internet and various magazines have some useful guides with information explaining different product types, materials and information to consider to ensure you choose the right products for your bathroom. On the homify website there is no shortage on inspiration.

When is a good time to remodel luxury bathrooms?

Bathrooms endure a lot of wear and tear being a part of our daily routines so if you haven't done much work on it recently then now is as good a time as any. As soon as you’ve collected as many bathroom ideas as you can, you’d be forgiven for wanting to get started before any other room in the house. A luxury bathroom will increase your home’s value and saleability.

To help you tackle the design of your luxury bathroom, homify has a wide range of inspiration for beautiful, functional bathroom designs. Having a well-designed bathroom ensures a relaxing and luxurious feel. If you plan on remodelling your home room by room, prioritising the bathroom makes sense given the amount of time we spend in them. It could improve your overall well-being as they play such big roles in our day-to-day life

Where can I find inspiration for luxury bathrooms?

With a massive directory, homify is able to direct you to your chosen professionals who will work with you from concept to completion whilst making small or large changes so you get the house of your dreams. You will be able to work with your designer to decide on tiles, flooring, paint, window treatments and much more.

Browse inspiration online and find your dream bathroom through others’ inspiring properties. Purchasing a property in need of a bathroom renovation is a creatively satisfying project whether you have previous remodelling experience or not. Getting to choose materials from scratch means you will have full control from baths to basins. Remodelling magazines are an inspiring place to start looking for everything from marble and glass to different types of taps and fixtures for the rest of the bathroom.

What are the most popular luxury bathroom ideas?

White, beige, and grey are favourites. Plain as it may sound, calm colours work well because your bathroom is your sanctuary — it should filled with light. For added personality, non-permanent items, such as artwork and antique mirrors, add to the character. Neutrals are perfect for permanent surfaces like ceramic tiles.

For even more luxury, you can include furniture and other decorative items like paintings, extra cabinets and unique wallpaper. This would work well in both small and large bathrooms.

Another clever way to add colour to your bathroom is via its fixtures. Use an industrial-style colour range for a modern look, or invest in bronze fixtures. Check out our luxury bathroom designs and bathroom ideas and find some great ideas and bathroom inspiration. When you see bathrooms you like, you can save the photo to an ideabook with just one click. Your ideabooks on homify are like a virtual scrapbook; a simple and easy-to-update method for you to store and collect ideas.