We are lucky enough to have the perfect climate to spend time out on the lawn in South Africa. South Africans love the outdoors, lawns and chill areas for guests. If you're looking for lawn care tips, homify has hundreds of tips to inspire and inform you. No matter your plans, you are sure to find ways of keeping your lawn both beautiful and functional.

What are some common lawn care tips?

Mowing- This is the most obvious (and one of the most important) maintenance task over spring and summer. Mowing regularly keeps the lawn in good health.

Killing moss- Moss is a problem in damp, poorly drained lawns. Spring is a good time to remedy moss problems.

Feeding- In mid-spring it’s always good use a proprietary spring or summer lawn fertiliser. Feeding the lawn will increase vigour and help prevent weeds and moss from establishing. Apply fertilisers when the soil is moist, or when rain is expected.

Mixing fertiliser with soil ensures even distribution and avoids scorching the grass. Apply this mixture in cool, moist conditions and lightly water it in. As an organic alternative, use chicken manure pellets. Repeat fertiliser application a third time if needed six to eight weeks later.

How often should I water the lawn for good garden care?

Even if lawns turn brown and dry over summer, they usually recover well when rains return. Watering is usually not necessary over summer. See our advice on lawns: care during drought for more on limiting damage and conserving water in the lawn.

If you do have to water the lawn and maintain a green sward, water when the soil becomes dry, but before the grass turns yellow or brown. If the ground is very hard, aerate it by spiking with a garden fork before watering, to aid water penetration.

Watering once a week to every 10 days is normally sufficient.

What are some common lawn care considerations?

Lawns from turf should be left completely un-used for their first week. Lawns from seed should be left un-used until their first mowing. Avoid using new lawns heavily in their first season.

Newly laid lawns can be fed like established lawns. They need watering, but should not be over watered, as this may result in shallow rooting and poor establishment. Where birds are a problem, net the area.

After moss or weeds have been removed, or where grass is growing sparsely, over-seeding may be necessary. Break up the surface with a fork and rake it to make a reasonably fine surface. If the weather remains dry for two or three days water gently with a sprinkler. Grass should sprout seven to 10 days after sowing.

Areas of dry shade, such as under trees, become sparse very quickly despite adequate garden care. Consider over-seeding on an annual basis to maintain a dense sward. Spring is a good time to repair damage to lawns caused by pests, diseases or mechanical damage.