What are some common kitchen plans?

The most common kitchen layouts include the one-wall kitchen, the galley kitchen, the U-shaped kitchen, the G-shaped kitchen, and the L-shaped kitchen—some of which can also incorporate an island.

Kitchen planning addresses the placement of the kitchen table and chairs. windows and doors, appliances, sinks, the cabinets, the counters, and other furniture. This will determine how easy it is to cook in the kitchen and how liveable it is. If you're building a new home or adding on, you have the luxury of choosing the layout that works best for you and your family. Deciding on a kitchen plan is thus the most important part of kitchen design.

Virtual kitchen plan websites are easy to use and will give you a good idea of how your kitchen will look. They do all sorts of helpful things to make buying a kitchen easier and the kitchen planner is one of them. It’s fun and simple to use and it’s really useful. Start from scratch using a completely empty room, or choose a pre-designed room from a template or saved designs. When you’ve got your space, start to fill it with your favourite kitchen cabinets, worktops and accessories. When you’re happy with your finished plan, you can print it, email it and share it.

What are some common kitchen planning mistakes?

Open shelving can look good but too much could ruin the neatness of your space. Especially if you have many novelty mugs and things which clutter up the shelves. Too much stainless steel is another common mistake when choosing fridges, ovens and dishwashers with a shiny chrome finish. Too much could start to look too commercial and your kitchen’s design will lose its warmth.

Not measuring twice is a common error too. If you’ve got two cabinets that can’t both be open at the same time, this is a typical kitchen planning error. Same goes for a fridge that opens away from the heart of the kitchen (and into a wall). Not including enough electrical outlets can cause frustration eventually so make sure this is covered in the early stages of kitchen planning. People tend to make other common errors like forgetting about the trash. A professional kitchen planner will ensure this is seen to. Built-in trash cupboards are a good option. Not having proper ventilation won’t go unnoticed so ensure this is all covered at the early stages of design.

What style should I consider after kitchen planning?

Pale oak floors have a scrubbed look, and plank cabinets with painted hinges and black latches gives any kitchen old-school charm. To top the counters and island, designers sometimes choose butcher blocks for its warm personality.

No matter what life stage your family is at, your kitchen should reflect your interior design style whether it’s classic, traditional, eclectic or contemporary and many more.

Have you seen any good kitchen planning ideas recently?