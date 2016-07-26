Neat on the outside, great on the inside!

The house is located on sloping ground. Because of this, the professionals were presented with the challenge of working with the space available to them.

At first glance, the home looks amazing!

The house is on two floors with a small garden, which opens up onto the entrance. On the left side, we can see a small corridor, which is designed to connect the front with the back of the property.

The facade features wooden detail and a tiled roof, which provides character and rhythm to the exterior look and feel.

The home features traditional elements with modern finishes. Don't you love the transparent glass that allows a little glimpse into the beautiful garden?