Gardening: how to renovate your patio (and make it look beautiful!)

When you live in the city, it's not always easy to design a garden. Often the weather does not do us any favours when it comes to keeping the green heart of our home alive. However, developing a gorgeous and lush garden is not impossible even if you have a small home.

In fact, people across European cities like Berlin or Copenhagen manage to create urban gardens, so there is no excuse for us South Africans when it comes to a gorgeous green belt in our backyard!

In this homify ideabook today, we are going to share a project by the very talented professionals, Garden Trotter. Let's paint the town green with this fantastic garden!