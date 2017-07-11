Your browser is out-of-date.

Gardening: how to renovate your patio (and make it look beautiful!)

Leigh Leigh
UNJARDIN DE VILLE, GARDEN TROTTER
When you live in the city, it's not always easy to design a garden. Often the weather does not do us any favours when it comes to keeping the green heart of our home alive. However, developing a gorgeous and lush garden is not impossible even if you have a small home.

In fact, people across European cities like Berlin or Copenhagen manage to create urban gardens, so there is no excuse for us South Africans when it comes to a gorgeous green belt in our backyard!

In this homify ideabook today, we are going to share a project by the very talented professionals, Garden Trotter. Let's paint the town green with this fantastic garden!

Before

GARDEN TROTTER
GARDEN TROTTER

GARDEN TROTTER
GARDEN TROTTER
GARDEN TROTTER

This is what the backyard looked like before the intervention. It was a naked and empty space that does not invite too much warmth or personality. It is hard to imagine that this simple piece of turf will be transformed into a fabulous city home garden!

Sketch

UNJARDIN DE VILLE, GARDEN TROTTER
GARDEN TROTTER

GARDEN TROTTER
GARDEN TROTTER
GARDEN TROTTER

Here we discover the sketch of the project. An area that features a slightly elevated terrace creates a space to enjoy the sun, read a book or host a small, intimate gathering. But this is not all! The wooden terrace also connects the home to the garden.

If you like the idea of a terrace in your garden, but aren't sure about the wood, have a look at these 10 great terrace flooring ideas.

Flat plan

UNJARDIN DE VILLE, GARDEN TROTTER
GARDEN TROTTER

GARDEN TROTTER
GARDEN TROTTER
GARDEN TROTTER

The flat plan of the future project shows how it will be transformed into a beautiful garden, where the design creates cozy little spots. The surfaces integrate wood with the natural flowers and plants in the garden—we can't wait to see the result!

Great!

UNJARDIN DE VILLE, GARDEN TROTTER GARDEN TROTTER Modern Garden
GARDEN TROTTER

GARDEN TROTTER
GARDEN TROTTER
GARDEN TROTTER

With the installation of the wooden terrace, the garden becomes an interactive space where you can enjoy nature, enjoy the sunlight, read a good book or share a drink with friends.

The simplicity of the garden furniture allows the residents to really appreciate the beauty of the garden design. Shrubs and roses are always a good option for the garden.

This is the perfect spot for nature lovers!

Colours

UNJARDIN DE VILLE, GARDEN TROTTER GARDEN TROTTER Modern Garden
GARDEN TROTTER

GARDEN TROTTER
GARDEN TROTTER
GARDEN TROTTER

As we have already seen in the previous picture, the garden features another small terrace, with an outdoor dining table and chairs—ideal for lunch with the family! Between the two terrace spaces, a neat patch of lawn covers the space. The surrounding flowers and plants offer an exquisite display of colours.

Pots

UNJARDIN DE VILLE, GARDEN TROTTER GARDEN TROTTER Modern Garden
GARDEN TROTTER

GARDEN TROTTER
GARDEN TROTTER
GARDEN TROTTER

There are also some carefully placed decor items in the garden, including the large red cubes scattered around the space, which function as pots. These bring a very eclectic seventies style to the garden.

The rest of the outdoor furniture, however, is very simple so these great red cubes provide a splash of colour and vitality to the garden in contrast. This works beautifully with the hypnotic green lawn and the colourful plants.

Three pines

UNJARDIN DE VILLE, GARDEN TROTTER GARDEN TROTTER Modern Garden
GARDEN TROTTER

GARDEN TROTTER
GARDEN TROTTER
GARDEN TROTTER

The three pines growing along the garden wall are gorgeous! Don't you think they would look stylish and modern in any South African garden?

Perfect!

UNJARDIN DE VILLE, GARDEN TROTTER GARDEN TROTTER Modern Garden
GARDEN TROTTER

GARDEN TROTTER
GARDEN TROTTER
GARDEN TROTTER

As we say goodbye to this project, we have one final look at how lovely it is. These seats no doubt invite us to sit and spend long hours relaxing in the fresh air. The setting is wonderful, connecting the home fully to nature. Mission accomplished—the result has been great!

We hope that this beautiful garden design provides you with inspiration for your own garden. Also have a look at this helpful ideabook: 7 inspiration small garden designs.

