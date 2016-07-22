​The Cosy and Shiny Modern Home

If less is more is more to your liking when it comes to design, then you are in for a treat. Today on homify 360°, we encounter a minimalist structure that is a few clean spaces, a few linear touches, some light and tranquil colours, and a whole lot of style.

After receiving the design brief from their clients, an architectural firm immediately got to work and conjured up a minimalist creation that not only looks fantastic, but also makes for a perfect setting for the family’s flourishing lifestyle.

Get ready for a never-before seen clean look…