5 Economic Housing Options for South Africa

South Africa's economic climate is filled with ups and downs, but that doesn't mean that prospective home owners should be afraid of achieving their dream. Having a house that meets your current requirements whether it is just a place to live for now, a family home or even an investment opportunity, should be a priority. However, it wouldn't be feasible financially to purchase a home that is way above your pay grade, which will cost you a great deal more than you can afford. The housing options we visit today are perfectly suited for the current economic situation in the country.
As prefab houses go, this is a great idea that is budget wise, eco-friendly, easily available and efficiently built. The other fantastic thing about prefab homes is that they come in a variety of sizes that can often be adapted at a later stage as well, not forgetting how awesome and futuristic the design aspect of these homes are! It's a great home for a single person starting out in the property world, or a small modern family that love contemporary living.
Building a one storey home is far more cost effective than a double storey house and would also make a great starter home for a small family. Open plan living spaces along with excellent lighting create a fantastic space for those social occasions and with a large garden area such as this, the outdoors will easily become an extension of the interior.
Architects and developers would recommend purchasing an older home for a decent amount and giving it a modern facelift. This will surely be more cost effective than buying a brand new modern home with all the furnishings and features. By giving an older home a modern style and appealing quality, you can add your own personal style and choices into the design for that unique effect.
If the vintage idea appeals to you, then an older home with its classic exterior style and quality facade might just be what you are looking for, consider searching for a home such as this that has an unbelievable charm and elegance about it. The rustic exterior, with some rustic interior features could just be that home filled with character and shabby chic appeal that you've been dreaming of!
Modern houses now have the added value of being eco-friendly too, whether it be through solar powered electricity, insulation and thermal properties or even just the technological advancements that add style and sophistication, while saving you money in the long run on essentials such as electricity, water and sanitation. If opulent style is what you are after in your South African home, then these: 8 Majestic Houses That Are Proudly South African are perfect!