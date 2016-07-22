5 Economic Housing Options for South Africa

South Africa's economic climate is filled with ups and downs, but that doesn't mean that prospective home owners should be afraid of achieving their dream. Having a house that meets your current requirements whether it is just a place to live for now, a family home or even an investment opportunity, should be a priority. However, it wouldn't be feasible financially to purchase a home that is way above your pay grade, which will cost you a great deal more than you can afford. The housing options we visit today are perfectly suited for the current economic situation in the country.