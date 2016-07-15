Today on homify 360°, we will look at yet another amazing prefabricated home that is sure to make you reconsider traditional views around modern dwellings. Surely, if you've been on homify before, you have already seen a great number of prefab houses that must have left a good impression, such as this very stylish family home, or an ultramodern edition that will change your conceptions of the very nature of prefabricated architecture.
In its simplest form, a prefab house is a building which is manufactured off-site beforehand, usually in standard units, and then assembled according to clients' needs on their property. This form of housing is not only very eco-friendly, but extremely cost-effective, not to mention the speed at which you can have your very own, brand new home up and running!
The house we are looking at today comes to us from Casas Cube, based in Spain. This model is of a smaller kind, but there are many benefits that deserve to be investigated! Let's go take a look!
Comprising of a mere 100 square meters, this cubic modular house is compact and versatile. Yes, it is a smaller-sized home, but for a modern family, who really needs more? When it comes to owning your very own home, a smaller house is not so bad at all either!
This little house consists of three bedrooms, two bathrooms and spacious living areas. Another great thing about this home is that it can be adjusted according to the clients wishes. That's right, you can choose the layout from a series of plans for the same price. This is another great thing about prefab homes—it is highly versatile in its design, allowing for several different assemblages of the same prefab units.
Many people make the mistake of thinking that prefab homes are made of inferior quality materials, simply because it is so quick and easy to install. Well, with the way modern technology is going, we can assure you that many prefabricated houses are manufactured from high-quality materials in advance, in order for it to be easily assembled on site. In our competitive market, there is no reason for builders to shy away when it comes to a quality product.
This little cubic house, for example, is based on a reinforced concrete slab and steel decking to create a superior floor. The structure of the building is made from rolled carbon steel, and painted with an anti-corrosion primer. The outer cladding consists of decorative marble, as well as a resin-coated panel of slate or technical wood, and this is all finished off with a water-resistant primer and three coats of paint.
The interior elements of the home are just as impressive as those on the exterior. Here also, we can see the high quality of materials used to achieve sturdy and aesthetically pleasing results. The metalwork used inside the house, as we can see here with the framing of the glass doors, is PVC coated, galvanised steel, which is about 7cm thick. This material is resistant to discolouration by UVA rays—perfect, then, for framing windows!
The windows installed throughout the house are double glazed, and makes use of a thermal flask system to ensure efficient heat regulation and energy use in the home. This goes to show that a proper prefab home will not only save you initial capital, but will continue saving you money throughout your use of it.
The rooms of the house have also been subject to an extensive quality-assurance procedure. When we look at the surfaces, for example, we should note that a primer and three coats of paint with anti-humidity qualities had been applied to all the rooms within the home. However, it is important to remember that these rooms can still be customised according to the needs and wishes of the client, and it is by no means a cap on creativity and expression
The kitchen, which we see here in this image, had been equipped with cabinetry and furniture consisting of wood. This adds a rustic, traditional finish to the space, and certainly also adds an indisputable warmth to any room. The glossy tiles used in the backsplash area of the kitchen working space add an elegant and fluid character to the room. This is well complemented by stainless steel appliances and modern finishes.
With our last look of this modest, yet impressive cubic house, we take a little time to look at some closer detail in the structure. Here we can see the front entrance, and although it seems like a strange way to end our tour of the home, it feels fitting to see what the entrance way predicts of this stunning home.
In this image, we can see up close the decorative marble with which the house had been clad. This immediately upgrades this prefab home to a more stylish and sophisticated counterpart. In addition, the wooden pergola and base around the front door also adds another layer of visual interest. It seems that you get much more than you bargained for with this prefabricated house!