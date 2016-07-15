Today on homify 360°, we will look at yet another amazing prefabricated home that is sure to make you reconsider traditional views around modern dwellings. Surely, if you've been on homify before, you have already seen a great number of prefab houses that must have left a good impression, such as this very stylish family home, or an ultramodern edition that will change your conceptions of the very nature of prefabricated architecture.

In its simplest form, a prefab house is a building which is manufactured off-site beforehand, usually in standard units, and then assembled according to clients' needs on their property. This form of housing is not only very eco-friendly, but extremely cost-effective, not to mention the speed at which you can have your very own, brand new home up and running!

The house we are looking at today comes to us from Casas Cube, based in Spain. This model is of a smaller kind, but there are many benefits that deserve to be investigated! Let's go take a look!